Oklahoma football: Jackson Arnold settling in as Sooners starting quarterback
Oklahoma football: Jackson Arnold settling in as Sooners starting quarterback
Oklahoma football: Jackson Arnold settling in as Sooners starting quarterback
If the Giants do select a QB, how soon will they expect him to compete? And what will that mean for Daniel Jones?
With just a few days left until Opening Day, Scott Pianowski ranks each MLB team based on their level of fantasy juice.
If the wrong team takes Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter, Deion wants them to do what Eli Manning did in 2004 and request a trade.
Portrayals of Wilson's hold on Pittsburgh's starting job have been overstated.
It's finally here — Scott Pianowski offers a complete blueprint to crushing your fantasy baseball drafts and building successful teams for the 2024 MLB season.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
Will Tua have a new target in OBJ next season?
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on the latest free agency moves and dive into how free agency has affected the 2024 NFL Draft so far before answering questions from listeners. The duo start with their thoughts on Justin Fields' fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Charles thinks Russell Wilson accidentally played himself, and they both are concerned about the two quarterbacks fitting into Arthur Smith's offense, which favors a lot of over-the-middle passing. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry signing contracts with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens respectively. We've seen enough of free agency to know how it impacts the 2024 NFL Draft, and the two hosts give their thoughts on what's changed over the last few weeks, including how it impacts the second tier of quarterbacks (like Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler), what the Arizona Cardinals will do with pick four, why guards got paid so much, the future of the linebacker position and more. Charles and Nate finish off the show by answering questions submitted from listeners on March Madness, the New York Giants, the worst take they've heard this offseason, board games, Desmond Ridder and more.
Fred Zinkie catches up fantasy baseball managers on all the pertinent spring training happenings to help set a plan for drafts.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice delivers his first top 50 of this draft cycle, with breakdowns of each prospect's strengths, weaknesses, projections and more.
The eight-episode Netflix series follow last year's "Quarterback," which documented the 2022 seasons of Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to discuss all the latest NFL mayhem, including trades, free agency moves, cap casualties and more. The duo start off with the quarterback carousel in Pennsylvania, as Kenny Pickett is a Philadelphia Eagle and Justin Fields is a Pittsburgh Steeler. Fitz and Frank discuss who won each of the trades, why Kenny Pickett may have just tanked his own career, who will start more games for Pittsburgh and more before diving into the Aaron Donald retirement announcement and where he ranks among defenders all-time. The dynamic duo wrap up the first half of the show with the signings of Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry. It's time to dive into the good, the bad and the ugly from NFL free agency so far, as the duo each pick a team that's done well, a team that's disappointed and a team that's completely blown it. Fitz and Frank debate over the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and more before finishing off the show with this week's snake draft: the best sports days on the calendar.
Kenny Pickett will be backing up Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia this season, and he's pretty happy about it.
Dalton Del Don examines potential draft values with the upside to make a difference in fantasy baseball leagues.
Peralta's road to No. 1 was years in the making, and with Opening Day around the corner, he's up for the challenge.
Why Fields wasn’t scooped by other teams largely centers on his one year of rookie contract control, which features a fifth-year option that will be set at $25.6 million.