Oklahoma Football: Game times and broadcast information released for several 2023 matchups

The Big 12 released part of their football schedule today, and we now have kickoff times for the games through the first three weeks of the football season.

The rest of the Big 12 slate will be announced six to 12 days beforehand during the season. Here’s a look at a few of the games that have game times and broadcast information.

Week 1: Saturday, September 2

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs the ball to score a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the second quarter in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas State at Oklahoma (ESPN), 11:00 a.m.:

The Sooners are 2-0 against Arkansas State, posting a 61-0 win in 1992 and a 45-7 victory in 2000, both in Norman. This game has the potential to be just as much of a blowout in Week 1, especially with all the new talent Oklahoma has added on both offense and defense.

Week 2: Saturday, September 9

SMU at Oklahoma (SoonerVision on ESPN+), 5:00 p.m.

Oklahoma is 5-1-1 versus SMU, including 3-0-1 at home. The September meeting will mark the first since 1995, when OU posted a 24-10 home victory over the Mustangs. SMU’s one win in the series came in 1968, a 28-27 in the Bluebonnet Bowl.

Though Oklahoma’s defense is expected to be better, this should be a high-scoring game, with both teams thriving on offense.

Week 3: Saturday, September 16

Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) brings down Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Norman, Oklahoma. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma at Tulsa (ESPN or ESPN2), 2:30 p.m.

The Sooners are 20-7-1 against Tulsa and own a 7-3 road record in the series. OU and Tulsa haven’t met since a 52-38 Sooners win in 2015 in Norman and haven’t faced each other in Tulsa since a 52-7 OU victory in 2014.

These two play each other periodically because of the in-state connection, and it will be Oklahoma’s first road game of the season. The defense will be tested by facing former offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson who took over the Golden Hurricanes this offseason.

Week 6: Saturday October 7

Oklahoma vs. Texas (ABC): Time TBD

The Red River Showdown gets the ABC treatment. In recent iterations of the game, OU-Texas has been a part of the Fox Big Noon Kickoff, but with the game landing on ABC, there’s a chance this one could see an afternoon time slot.

Week 13: Friday, November 24

TCU at Oklahoma (FOX), 11:00 a.m.:

Oklahoma leads the all-time series with TCU, 17-6, and has won eight of the last nine matchups. Oklahoma has largely dominated this matchup since TCU joined the Big 12, with the Horned Frogs winning twice, with wins in 2014 and in 2022.

Dillon Gabriel missed just over half of this game after getting knocked out with a concussion.

