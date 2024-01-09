Oklahoma football early 2024 rankings: Where are Sooners ranked in top 25 for next season?

Though it ended with disappointing finish that included a loss to Arizona in the Alamo Bowl and a setback against rival Oklahoma State — in what might be the last Bedlam for the foreseeable future — the 2023 season represented a notable improvement for the Oklahoma football program.

One year after going 6-7 in coach Brent Venables’ first season at the helm — which marked the program’s first losing season since 1998 — the Sooners finished 10-3 last season. If early projections for the 2024 season are to be believed, Oklahoma may yet again be among the country’s best teams as it embarks on its maiden voyage in the SEC.

The Sooners have been consistently placed in the top 20 in a slew of early rankings for the 2024 season that were released in the hours after Michigan’s 34-13 victory against Washington in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday.

There’s reason to believe Venables’ squad can build off a successful 2023 season that saw it rise as high as No. 6 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Though standout quarterback Dillon Gabriel transferred, ultimately ending up at Oregon, former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold has promise that could help Oklahoma keep a pace close to what it maintained last season. Venables and his staff have filled in holes elsewhere, bringing in potential difference-makers such as wide receiver Deion Burks (Purdue), offensive tackle Spencer Brown (Michigan State) and guard Febechi Nwaiwu (North Texas), along with a top-10 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

Of course, some questions about the Sooners remain: Gabriel’s loss is significant given what he did for Oklahoma’s offense last season. Elsewhere on offense, Oklahoma lost four of its five starting offensive linemen. Though they gave up one fewer touchdown per game than they did in 2022, the Sooners still ranked 48th in total defense among 133 FBS programs, the kind of mark that will need to improve, particularly given Venables’ expertise on that side of the ball.

Oklahoma football early 2024 season rankings

Here is where the Sooners have been picked by various outlets in their early rankings for the 2024 college football season. Their placement in these rankings varies considerably, with one prominent outlet having it as high as No. 8, while another has it down at No. 18.

All told, Oklahoma has a consensus ranking of No. 14 overall: one spot ahead of where it finished in the final Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 rankings for the 2023 season.

