Oklahoma football commit Jaden Nickens transferring from Millwood to Douglass, per report

One of the state’s top football recruits in the 2025 class is on the move.

OU wide receiver commit Jaden Nickens, who helped Millwood reach the Class 2A state championship game as a sophomore and junior, is now at nearby Douglass, according to KNIB-FM radio on Friday.

Millwood football coach Darwin Franklin confirmed to The Oklahoman that Nickens is no longer a member of the program.

Nickens is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and he announced his commitment to the Sooners in August.

Millwood's Jaden Nickens celebrates after a touchdown during the Soul Bowl football game against Douglass on Sept. 9.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Nickens stars at receiver and defensive back and will play on the offensive side at the next level.

Also a standout basketball player, Nickens led Millwood to Class 3A state championships as a freshman and sophomore.

He didn’t play football during his freshman season.

Nickens hadn’t played the sport since sixth grade but received an offer from North Texas during his first high school football practice, which was in the spring of his freshman year.

He quickly became a sought-after recruit, and his top eight list of schools were Arkansas, North Texas, OU, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UNLV and Texas-San Antonio.

Nickens had a great junior season, and his main highlight came in the semifinals against Kiefer in Bristow. He returned a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown as time expired as Millwood advanced with a 34-29 victory.

The Falcons lost to defending champion Washington 41-24 in a rematch of the 2022 championship game.

Douglass, which is in Class 3A in football, struggled mightily this year. The Trojans went 0-10 and got outscored 558-33. Millwood defeated them 81-0 in September for the most lopsided victory in the history of the Soul Bowl.

Douglass won the Class 4A basketball state championship last season. The Trojans defeated Weatherford 48-44 in the title game.

