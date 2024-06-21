Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables agrees to new six-year contract worth $51.6 million

ARDMORE, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma's Board of Regents approved a new six-year contract worth $51.6 million for football coach Brent Venables on Friday.

Venables will earn an average of $8.6 million annually for the duration of the deal, including a salary of $8.15 million in 2024, which includes $600,000 toward retirement. Venables was set to enter the third year of his original fully guaranteed six-year, $43.5 million contract.

"We were proactive about contracts," Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said after the meeting. "Moving the contract for Coach Venables is a perfect example of that. What he's been doing since he's been on campus for two years as we're moving into a new league and setting the foundation in the right place for us to be successful going forward and pursue championships just like all the best teams are trying to do and the ones that we're competing against."

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables walks the sideline during the first quarter of his team's against Texas-El Paso at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Venables, who holds a 16-10 record over two seasons, will enter his third year at the helm with the Sooners starting their first campaign as a member of the Southeastern Conference.

The redone contract comes after Venables led Oklahoma to a 10-3 record in 2023, which included a 34-30 defeat of then-No. 4 Texas. Venables has also signed three consecutive recruiting classes ranked in the top 10 since his being hired after 10 seasons as Clemson's defensive coordinator. He was previously the defensive coordinator for the Sooners from 1999-2011.

"(Venables) is all about the importance of identifying the players that we need to be successful in the world in which we're competing," Castiglione said. "The culture that they're coming to, the relationships that are built, having strong leaders that not only can help the team overall, but most importantly, in his world is setting them up for future success in the world going forward.

"Whether football might be involved in it beyond their college eligibility, or they're headed into their livelihood."

Other new contracts for Oklahoma coaches

Sooners women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk received an extension and raise after leading the Sooners to two consecutive regular-season conference titles.

Baranczyk's contract was extended through the 2029-2030 season and her additional and outside income was increased from $300,000 to $625,000.

In a surprising move given he's failed to make the NCAA Tournament in his first three seasons, OU men's basketball coach Porter Moser was given a $100,000 increase in additional and outside income. Castiglione credited the raise to a show of appreciation for Moser and his staff's work.

"It was definitely important to show coach Moser that we appreciate him and what he's providing in leadership," Castiglione said. "Of course, we were disappointed not getting into the NCAA tournament, but it took many anomalies that have not been seen in the days leading up to the NCAA tournament to keep us out."

Sooners women's gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler's contract was extended through the 2031 season and she'll make $1 million annually, which includes contributions to retirement.

Other football assistants' contracts:

Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis' contract was extended through the 2026 season and his outside income was increased from $365,000 to $405,000.

Running backs coach DeMarco Murray's contract was extended through the 2026 season and his outside income was increased from $290,000 to $515,000. And beginning in 2025, that total will be $565,000 before moving to $590,000 in 2026. Murray was reportedly offered a deal to leave Norman for the same position at Ohio State.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma, Brent Venables approve six-year contract worth $51.6 million