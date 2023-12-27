Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables talks about quarterback Jackson Arnold before the Alamo Bowl.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the top games of the four-team playoff era.
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
Taylor replaced DeVito at halftime during Monday night's loss to the Eagles.
Chris Herrington from the Daily Memphian joins Dan Devine to talk about the red hot Memphis Grizzlies, who are 4-0 since the return of Ja Morant, and the bright future the franchise still has.
Stars tend to shine during Championship Week. Here is a lineup of players who could blow up and win tiles almost on their own.
Sam Howell will go to the bench after a terrible slump.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
Sal Vetri reveals nine matchups fantasy managers can exploit when setting their lineups for championship games.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
Nobody's running away with the award this year, and the winner will likely be whichever QB screws up the least in the final few weeks of the season. Right now, that's Jackson.
Can Jackson help the Texans to the playoffs — and stay on the field?
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
Few college football games have borne the weight of an entire region the way the 1926 Rose Bowl did.
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
QB Kenny Pickett participated in individual drills last week, and his status will be re-evaluated at week's end.
The Jaguars are on a four-game losing streak but still have a seat in the AFC playoff picture for now.
Antonio Pierce is 4-3 leading the Raiders after he was promoted into the interim role.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
The Nuggets shot nine more free throws than the Warriors on Christmas, leaving Kerr and Curry exasperated.