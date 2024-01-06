Oklahoma football adds USC offensive lineman Michael Tarquin via transfer portal

NORMAN — The Sooners added some experience to their offensive line on Saturday.

OU secured a commitment from USC transfer Michael Tarquin. The redshirt senior began his career at Florida, and he has started 28 games at multiple positions.

Tarquin made 20 starts at Florida, which he split evenly between left guard and left tackle. He then made all eight of his starts at USC at right tackle.

Tarquin's versatility should be invaluable for an OU offensive line that has been hit hard with losses.

Senior left tackle Walter Rouse and redshirt senior right guard McKade Mettauer are out of eligibility. Senior center Andrew Raym, redshirt junior right tackle Tyler Guyton and redshirt senior left guard Caleb Shaffer also declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Freshman left tackle Cayden Green then transferred to Missouri on Dec. 19, and redshirt sophomore left guard Savion Byrd transferred to SMU that same day.

But Tarquin is one of three additions to the offensive line that the Sooners have made via the transfer portal. OU also secured commitments from Michigan State offensive tackle Spencer Brown and North Texas offensive guard Febechi Nwaiwu.

The three offensive linemen boast a combined 72 career starts.

