Oklahoma’s Five-Star Quarterback Who Almost Chose Notre Dame

Oklahoma rising-sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold enrolled early and will enter 2024 as the starter in Norman. Arnold ranked as a five-star quarterback by 247Sports and as a top 10 player nationally in the 2023 recruiting class and was heavily pursued by Tommy Rees and Notre Dame.

It was almost Notre Dame that landed the talents of Arnold too, but something very specific about the campus didn’t sit well with him. Arnold was on the Red Dirt Rambles podcast and shared just how close he was to wearing blue and gold.

“If I wasn’t here, I’d probably be at Notre Dame right now,” Arnold said. “If (Lebby) didn’t get hired here or if it were a different coach other than Coach (Venables), who knows where I’d be right now?”

Teammate and wide receiver target Nic Anderson co-hosts the podcast and shared how close he was to going to Notre Dame as well.

“I almost went to Notre Dame, but their dorms scared me away,” said Anderson, who also mentioned not being a fan of their public bathrooms. “That’s what scared me because I’m low key a germaphobe. … But it didn’t end up being the determining factor.”

Arnold started the Alamo Bowl this past December against Arizona where he had ups and downs, completing 26 of 45 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing three interceptions in the loss.

After Arnold turned down Notre Dame is when the Irish staff turned their focus elsewhere for a quarterback in the class, ultimately getting a commitment from Kenny Minchey.

