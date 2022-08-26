Oklahoma five-star QB commit Jackson Arnold dazzles in first game of season

After an entire off-season that saw him go from a four-star quarterback prospect to five-star status and a commitment to the University of Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold finally took to the field Thursday evening to kick off the final season of his high school career. It was a dominant effort from him and his Denton Guyer team, who have state championship aspirations again after going to the state title game the last two years.

Arnold put on a clinic showing off the dual-threat ability that was incredibly enticing to Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Arnold threw for three touchdowns and used his legs to take a zone read 64 yards to the house for a fourth touchdown as Denton Guyer cruised to a 47-14 win over Rockwall Heath.

One of Arnold’s touchdown throws went to 2024 recruit Eli Bowen, a two-way player for Guyer who is also being recruited by Oklahoma and is the younger brother of 2023 safety recruit Peyton Bowen, who the Sooners have been trying to flip from Notre Dame for months.

Starting fast

5-star QB and Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold got Denton (Texas) Guyer on the board quickly with this throw!

One of Arnold’s biggest strengths is his live arm paired with some serious accuracy to all parts of the field. On the first offensive drive of the game, Arnold rips a deep ball down the sideline to a streaking receiver in stride for an easy touchdown.

He can run... too?

Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold has real dual-threat ability. Rushed for over 650 yards in 2021, and this is a great start to his 2022 campaign. Denton Guyer's squad of stars are having a big night.

This is where things get even more interesting for the five-star prospect. While no one will ever mistake him for Mike Vick, Arnold flashes plenty of athleticism to be a more than capable threat in the QB run game. As mentioned, he ran for over 650 yards last year and started off his senior season separating from the defense on a 64-yard touchdown run.

Arnold in rhythm

5:55, Q2 — Jackson Arnold -> Landon Sides worked the first time, why not try it again?

Arnold to Bowen

Here we have another money throw from Jackson Arnold here as he rips a laser through traffic into a tight window to 2024 prospect Eli Bowen who had himself a night with a defensive touchdown and a receiving touchdown. After the play-action fake, Arnold moves the safety with his eyes and fires it to Bowen who makes a solid catch as well.

Arnold airborne

Here's the whole sequence of @_JacksonArnold_ taking flight over the Rockwall-Heath defense and nearly coming down with a touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire