Oklahoma finally grants TCU QB Chandler Morris his release from national letter of intent

Oklahoma has released Chandler Morris from his national letter of intent. Finally.

OU coach Lincoln Riley informed Morris on Friday that OU would release Morris from his NLI, a source confirmed.

Morris hinted at the news in a social media post Saturday, using the hashtag “#freed.”

OU had refused to release Morris from his NLI much of this offseason, creating a stir nationally. Riley talked about his belief that student athletes should not be able to transfer within conference without consequence.

Those comments came before the Big 12 agreed to waive its intraconference rules requiring players to sit out one season earlier this week. The NCAA also adopted rules that will allow student athletes the opportunity to transfer one time without penalty.

OU and Riley relented after the new policies were announced.

Morris is expected to compete for the backup job behind starting quarterback Max Duggan this season. Morris flashed his ability to keep plays alive during Saturday’s spring scrimmage.

Morris was a four-star prospect coming out of Highland Park as part of the 2020 class, according to 247Sports. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound quarterback played in five games for the Sooners, completing 3 of 5 passes for 39 yards. He also rushed for 44 yards on five carries with two touchdowns.

One of Morris’ scores came in Oklahoma’s victory over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship.

Morris was the third-string quarterback at OU behind Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai. Mordecai transferred to SMU this offseason.

The NLI issue came about this offseason because Morris did not fulfill his academic “year-in-residence” that requires student athletes to stay at their initial school for two semesters. Most schools release players from their NLI in Morris’ situation, but OU refused to do so until Friday.

Story continues

Now the matter is resolved. Morris was still able to take part in TCU’s full spring season and will be eligible to compete this fall.

TCU opens its 2021 season against Duquesne on Sept. 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

