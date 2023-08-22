Oklahoma in the field for 2024 ‘Battle 4 Atlantis’ tournament

Oklahoma basketball will take a trip to the Bahamas next season. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein name-dropped the Sooners as one of eight teams that will play in one of college basketball’s most coveted early-season tournaments, “Battle 4 Atlantis.”

This year’s tournament features a slew of talented programs, as Villanova, Texas Tech, Michigan, Memphis, Arkansas, Stanford, North Carolina, and Northern Iowa all are slated to participate.

Two of this year’s participants are already on Oklahoma’s schedule as Arkansas, and Oklahoma will lace up their sneaks and play at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Towards the end of their non-conference slate, Oklahoma will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take on the Tarheels for the Jumpman Invitational.

Oklahoma was previously supposed to participate in this year’s Battle 4 Atlantis. Oklahoma’s likely inclusion in the Rady Children’s Invitational probably was the difference in them not participating this year. The Sooners will take up that offer for the 2024 season, though.

NEWS: The field for the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis is set, according to multiple sources. Arizona

Gonzaga

Indiana

Louisville

Creighton

West Virginia

Oklahoma

Davidsonhttps://t.co/IeVRPiDD8U — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 22, 2023

Next year’s field will include Arizona, Indiana, Gonzaga, West Virginia, Lousiville, Creighton, and Davidson. It’s a field loaded with several big-time college basketball brands like Indiana, Gonzaga, Arizona, and Lousiville.

Creighton has been a formidable program for a while and should not be slept on. Davidson is the alma mater of NBA superstar Steph Curry and is a tough team from the A-10.

Oklahoma has quite a bit of familiarity with West Virginia from all their battles in the Big 12. However, Oklahoma’s move to the SEC will mark the first time the schools will meet as nonconference foes since West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012.

The tournament usually coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday. It gives family, friends, and fans of all the participating programs a unique high-level basketball experience in a tropical paradise every participant can be thankful for.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire