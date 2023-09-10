Oklahoma fans rip offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby after struggles vs SMU

Remember when Lincoln Riley left USC and Brent Venables was hired as his Oklahoma replacement? OU fans weren’t sad to see Riley go. They were angry at him more than being sad. They also felt the Venables regime would set the bar higher than Riley did, that the new coach could take the Sooner program to the next level.

We noted this point in August of 2022:

“If you aren’t closely following Sooner football, you should know that Oklahoma is recruiting at a very high level under new coach Brent Venables. The success of OU recruiting is leading a lot of Sooner fans to sincerely and unironically thank Lincoln Riley for leaving so that Venables could raise the bar for the program.”

The recruiting might be good, but there’s simply no replacement for Lincoln Riley as an offensive play-caller. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is under fire from Oklahoma fans for his poor performance against SMU, and for the fact that Art Briles attended the game (and was on the field) in OU gear. Lebby, when asked about the topic after the game, did not handle the situation well.

You will want to follow Sooners Wire for complete OU coverage, but you can see for yourself how angry Oklahoma fans are with their offensive coordinator, the guy who can’t hold a candle to Lincoln Riley as a play-caller.

Just check out the reactions below:

TELL US HOW YOU REALLY FEEL

Jeff Lebby sucks — Burgers&Brats Podcast (@BurgersBrats) September 10, 2023

OUCH

Jeff Lebby was more aggressive after the game than he was for 60 minutes in Oklahoma's win over SMU. https://t.co/SilWzmFpA3 — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) September 10, 2023

CONTROVERSY MIXED WITH SUBSTANDARD PERFORMANCE

Jeff Lebby can’t call a game like that and then hang out with Briles after the game lol — Boomer Beamer (@ImDerBatman) September 10, 2023

ZING

Jeff Lebby is just running the “Ask Madden” offense for OU tonight pic.twitter.com/WO3K5klGcN — Michael Martin (@MichaelOnSports) September 10, 2023

PITCHFORKS

Don’t let Jeff Lebby spend another night in Norman. Fire whoever gave him that shirt. pic.twitter.com/UM4Xp5iqlc — The Queso (@thequeso) September 10, 2023

NO EXCUSES

Self awareness gone in AND out of the coaches box I see for Jeff Lebby. https://t.co/F7A1Eh90SR — K. Mehrabian (@K_Mehrabian) September 10, 2023

ADJUSTED ATTITUDE

I can’t believe we were worried about Jeff lebby leaving to become a head coach some where 😭😭😭😭😭 — PAWL (@Boomer_Pawl) September 10, 2023

THAT BAD?

Is Jeff lebby still actually working for Baylor and keeps making his way to the OU sideline? — K. Mehrabian (@K_Mehrabian) September 10, 2023

BLUNT TRUTH

Jeff lebby is looking awful — ᴊᴀᴇ (@OkieFBfan) September 10, 2023

BRUTAL

This is your true home Jeff Lebby ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xcmd1QqJfp — Stan Him Boomer Sooner (Hunter Harjo) (@hunterharjo7) September 10, 2023

THE DIFFERENCE

Jeff Lebby offensive coordinating. Jeff Lebby recruiting pic.twitter.com/wxMKpJ13qJ — jax (@jax9atx) September 10, 2023

EVISCERATED

Jeff Lebby when someone asks him how fast he can get to 4th down: pic.twitter.com/HUpqCb90iK — Tom Q (@TQualls5) September 10, 2023

BAD NEWS

Jeff Lebby playcalling makes me the opposite of happy. — K. Mehrabian (@K_Mehrabian) September 9, 2023

FULL FORCE

Jeff Lebby playcalling pic.twitter.com/4p1Ps2i5kz — Stan Him Boomer Sooner (Hunter Harjo) (@hunterharjo7) September 9, 2023

NOT MINCING WORDS

Bro Jeff Lebby gets the blame today that bs offense play callin pic.twitter.com/lBX3pacMbL — BOOMER SOONER (@LonnellSmith6) September 10, 2023

IN TROUBLE

Jeff lebby is in a lot of hot water, both on and off the field…. He’s on very thin ice now — ᴊᴀᴇ (@OkieFBfan) September 10, 2023

STAGNANT

And just like that Jeff Lebby ruins the momentum… https://t.co/BVO3ZQb0RV — TU_PrimeMandrews (@StroSZN2016) September 10, 2023

ODDS ARE INCREASING

Is Jeff Lebby gone after this year? https://t.co/zNFsjpSfag — George (@Soonergeorge) September 10, 2023

BOTTOM LINE

He’s not awful. He’s just not Lincoln Riley. https://t.co/p4bOnp9esi — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) September 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire