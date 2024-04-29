Oklahoma falls to No. 22 in latest D1Baseball poll

After a 2-2 week, the Oklahoma Sooners slid a few spots in the latest D1Baseball poll.

Oklahoma had a monumental matchup with their Red River rivals, the Texas Longhorns, but the Sooners couldn’t secure a series victory. Oklahoma remains the top team in the Big 12 with a 15-6 conference record, but that lead is down to just one game in the loss column. Oklahoma State and West Virginia are right behind the Sooners at 14-7.

Oklahoma comes in at No. 22 in the latest poll and will get a chance to bounce back this week with games against Oral Roberts and a road series against Texas Tech.

The top three schools in this poll are future SEC foes, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Tennessee. The ACC’s best team, Clemson, is No. 4 in the country, while East Carolina rounds out the top five. Oregon State comes in at six, while Florida State, Kentucky, UC Irvine, and Duke round out the top 10.

Oklahoma State is No. 14 in the poll and the only other Big 12 team to earn a spot in this week’s ranking.

Elsewhere, Baseball America ranks the Sooners 19th, while Perfect Game USA doesn’t have OU in its top 25.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on X @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire