Oklahoma falls to No. 11 in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Oklahoma fell outside of the top 10 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after losing its regular season finale at Oklahoma State, 37-33. The Sooners dropped two spots to No. 11.

There was no change in the top two spots. Georgia remained the unanimous No. 1 after finishing off its perfect regular season with a 45-0 shutout of Georgia Tech. Meanwhile, Alabama stayed at No. 2 despite needing four overtimes to outlast rival Auburn, 24-22.

Michigan is up three spots in the poll to No. 3 after finally beating Ohio State, 42-27. In the process, the Wolverines snapped an eight-game losing skid in the rivalry. Michigan senior running back Hassan Haskins carried it 28 times for 169 rushing yards and scored five rushing touchdowns against the Buckeyes.

Cincinnati is ranked No. 4 as the Bearcats also polished off a perfect regular season with a 35-13 victory over East Carolina. Oklahoma State moved up two spots to No. 5 to round out the top-five teams nationally.

The rest of the top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll looks like this: Notre Dame at No. 6, Ohio State at No. 7, Ole Miss at No. 8, Baylor at No. 9, and Oregon at No. 10.

The Fighting Irish will be in the conversation for a College Football Playoff berth. Notre Dame ended its regular season by thumping Stanford, 45-14. Now, the Irish can sit and wait to see if they get any help on conference championship weekend.

Oklahoma’s No. 11 ranking matches its lowest spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll this season. The Sooners await their bowl destination after the loss to the Cowboys knocked Oklahoma out of defending its six-consecutive Big 12 champion status.

Here’s a look at the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Schools dropped out

No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Texas-San Antonio.

Others receiving votes

Wisconsin 100; Texas-San Antonio 36; Appalachian State 30; Air Force 16; Minnesota 13; Purdue 11; Utah State 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Penn State 5; UCLA 3; Fresno State 3; Mississippi State 2.

