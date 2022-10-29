Oklahoma fake field goal TD against Iowa State as punter passes to kicker

Now, this is ingenuity when it comes to faking a field goal.

Oklahoma was set up for three points against Iowa State in Big 12 action on Saturday.

However, the Sooners had other plans for the Cyclones.

The snap goes to the holder Michael Turk, the team’s punter, and he feeds the ball to Zach Schmit who rolls into the end zone untouched.

That would be the Sooners’ punter throwing a pass to the kicker for a touchdown of 2 yards.

YEEETT! @OU_Football TRADED THE FG FOR THE TD! 🔥 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YQQYlLsNgo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire