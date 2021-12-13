Oklahoma extends offer to talented in-state edge defender DeSean Brown

Brent Venables has been a busy man in his first week as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. He’s not only had to finalize his staff as the Sooners look to cap off their 2021 season with a bowl win under the direction of interim head coach Bob Stoops, but he’s also had to hit the recruiting trail hard. He’s gone after currently committed recruits, guys who de-committed, and extended offers to guys that didn’t have offers from Oklahoma previously.

One of those players that recently received one belongs to DeSean Brown, a defensive end who plays at Choctaw High School in Oklahoma. Many native Sooner fans vouched for Brown’s play and have been clamoring for the offer to come. The in-state defensive end has been hoping for the Sooners’ offer, and it never came under the previous regime.

Brent Venables certainly has an eye for defensive talent, if nothing else, and within a week, he offered Brown. Brown could conceivably fill a major spot in the 2022 class as the Sooners lost edge commit Derrick Moore when Lincoln Riley decided to go to USC.

Following his departure, Jamar Cain, his primary recruiter, was not retained by Venables and also went to USC to coach defensive ends and be the co-defensive coordinator. His move out west probably sealed any chance Oklahoma had of bringing him back into the fold.

With Moore out for good, EDGE looks paper-thin for the Sooners, with Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto declaring for the NFL draft. They’ll have enough to get through the bowl game, but they need bodies in this class and likely through the portal too.

With three crystal ball predictions already tabbing Brown to Oklahoma, things may be moving quickly.

Oklahoma will still have to recruit him, but if they put their best foot forward, there’s no reason why the eighth-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma should leave the state to play college football.

