Oklahoma extends offer to in-state 2025 tight end Nate Roberts

Oklahoma slowly but surely continues to build its recruiting board for its 2025 class. There’s no better place to do that than within your own backyard. The Sooners’ latest offer went out to rising in-state star Nate Roberts, a tight end from Washington, Oklahoma.

Roberts is a massive athlete for his age, already standing at 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds. He has lined up all over the field already for his high school team, playing defensive end and quarterback, in addition to tight end. It runs in his family as well, considering his older brother plays tight end at the University of North Texas.

Outside of football, Roberts plays baseball and was part of a 3A state championship-winning team this past spring. Roberts also plays power forward for Washington as well.

So far, he owns offers from Oklahoma, Kentucky, Baylor, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Texas, and Missouri. Early in the 2025 recruiting process, Roberts hasn’t been rated yet by the recruiting services.

With no commitments from tight ends in 2024 or 2025, Oklahoma is already looking to build and cultivate relationships with tight ends for the future. Sooners tight end coach Joe Jon Finley is in the stages of building his recruiting board for the next few years after landing the commitment of Kade McIntyre for 2023.

Roberts joins Davon Mitchell as the only other tight end in the 2025 class with an offer. Mitchell is listed as a five-star with 247Sports.

