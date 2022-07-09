Oklahoma extends an offer to No. 2 player in Louisiana 4-star S Tyler Singleton

While the 2023 class is filling up by the day it seems, college football recruiting is not a one-year business. In order to be truly great, you must have the ability consistently string together top 10 classes on a regular basis.

Oklahoma is flying up the team recruiting rankings for 2023 and looks well on its way to another top 10 class.

How do they follow that up in 2024?

A good start would be by landing the commitment of one of their newest offers, 2024 safety prospect Tylen Singleton.

The four-star and second-ranked player out of the state of Louisiana earned an Oklahoma offer earlier this week. Singleton has impressive size for a rising high school junior standing at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. He competes in track and field and was a major part of his high school team making it to the state championship game last year.

Singleton’s ball skills immediately jump off when you look at his film. He had interceptions displaying quick processing, understanding of routes and angles, and the athleticism to recover if a step behind. He can play both safety spots and doesn’t look afraid to get in the mix and make a tackle either.

Singleton is a consensus top 50 player in the nation and will almost assuredly be recruited by every major school in the country. Oklahoma did well to extend an offer and assert themselves now before teams turn the page on the 2023 guys and start working on 2024. Singleton joins 16 others as Brandon Hall has cast a wide net at the safety position as he looks to recruit for the 2024 class.

Tylen Singleton’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 61 2 5 Rivals 4 69 1 11 247Sports 4 35 2 4 247 Composite 4 33 2 4 On3 Recruiting 4 51 2 6 On3 Consensus 4 47 2 4

Vitals

Hometown Many, Louisiana Projected Position Safety Height 6-2 Weight 190

Recruitment

Offered on July 7, 2022

No visit is scheduled at the moment.

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

LSU

Florida State

Arkansas

Notre Dame

Michigan

Michigan State

USC

Ole Miss

Texas A&M

TCU

Tennessee

Twitter

After a great conversation with @coach_bhall i’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma #BoomerSoomer pic.twitter.com/WiD4ZFbATL — TYLEN SINGLETON (@tylenpaul) July 8, 2022

