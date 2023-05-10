Oklahoma extends offer to four-star 2025 WR Michael Terry III
Oklahoma will look to put a bow on its 2024 receiver coup by landing five-star wideout Bryant Wesco over the rest of the cycle. As mentioned above, Wesco committing would give them a WR trio of three-star KJ Daniels, four-star Zion Kearney, and Wesco.
While that would solidify 2024, the Sooners have already landed a receiver in 2025, with four-star slot receiver Gracen Harris committing to Oklahoma earlier in May. Oklahoma will take multiple receivers, so the Sooners continue to parse through the country, looking for their next 2025 receiver commit. One player they like is four-star 2025 prospect Michael Terry III.
Terry plays his football at Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Texas. Terry stars as a do-it-all athlete for his high school team. His junior season saw him tally 806 rushing yards from the QB position, 436 receiving yards, seven receiving touchdowns, and two kickoff return touchdowns.
Terry stands 6-foot-3, and while he did play as a quarterback last year, his athleticism and physical gifts seem tailor-made to play wide receiver which is where many Power Five schools see him.
He fits Oklahoma’s archetype for outside receivers with good height and speed in the open field to match.
No one stands out as a leader yet, but the typical Power Five schools in Texas monitor his ascension.
Michael Terry III’s Recruiting Profile
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
108
7
12
Rivals
4
243
21
39
247Sports
4
115
5
15
247 Composite
4
146
6
23
On3 Recruiting
4
96
8
17
On3 Industry
4
127
11
20
Vitals
Hometown
San Antonio, Texas
Projected Position
Athlete
Height
6-3
210 lbs.
Recruitment
Offered on May 5, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Nebraska
Georgia Tech
Oregon
SMU
TCU
Texas Tech
#AGTG I’ve been offered a chance to further my education and play football @OU_Football thanks to @JOE_JON_FINLEY and my ahmazing coaches and teammates @CoachEmmett @CoachVenables @Coach_Leb @DeMarcoMurray @BDammone @JayValai @CoachToddBates #Sooners #blessed pic.twitter.com/4qfqQUqLu4
— michael Terry lll (@mterry_3) May 4, 2023
