Oklahoma extends offer to four-star 2025 WR Michael Terry III

Oklahoma will look to put a bow on its 2024 receiver coup by landing five-star wideout Bryant Wesco over the rest of the cycle. As mentioned above, Wesco committing would give them a WR trio of three-star KJ Daniels, four-star Zion Kearney, and Wesco.

While that would solidify 2024, the Sooners have already landed a receiver in 2025, with four-star slot receiver Gracen Harris committing to Oklahoma earlier in May. Oklahoma will take multiple receivers, so the Sooners continue to parse through the country, looking for their next 2025 receiver commit. One player they like is four-star 2025 prospect Michael Terry III.

Terry plays his football at Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Texas. Terry stars as a do-it-all athlete for his high school team. His junior season saw him tally 806 rushing yards from the QB position, 436 receiving yards, seven receiving touchdowns, and two kickoff return touchdowns.

Terry stands 6-foot-3, and while he did play as a quarterback last year, his athleticism and physical gifts seem tailor-made to play wide receiver which is where many Power Five schools see him.

He fits Oklahoma’s archetype for outside receivers with good height and speed in the open field to match.

No one stands out as a leader yet, but the typical Power Five schools in Texas monitor his ascension.

Michael Terry III’s Recruiting Profile

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 108 7 12 Rivals 4 243 21 39 247Sports 4 115 5 15 247 Composite 4 146 6 23 On3 Recruiting 4 96 8 17 On3 Industry 4 127 11 20

Vitals

Hometown San Antonio, Texas Projected Position Athlete Height 6-3 Weight 210 lbs.

Recruitment

Offered on May 5, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Nebraska

Georgia Tech

Oregon

SMU

TCU

Texas Tech

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire