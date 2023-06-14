Oklahoma expected to host Alabama in 2024 per ESPN report

A new era of college football is set to be revealed during a special on the SEC Network Wednesday night at 6 pm C.T. on SEC Network. The show will span from 6 pm to 10 pm.

While we already know Texas will be on the schedule on an annual basis, and according to a report from Chris Low of ESPN, we know the second opponent on the eight-game conference schedule for the Sooners.

According to Low’s report, the Sooners will play host to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 season.

All 14 existing SEC schools will play either Oklahoma or Texas in 2024, with sources telling ESPN that Georgia will visit Texas and Alabama will travel to face Oklahoma. – Low, ESPN

The SEC is expected to schedule each of their 14 members against Oklahoma or Texas during the 2024 season, which will create a lot of interesting matchups throughout the schedule.

Alabama hasn’t made the trip to Norman since 2002, a 37-27 win for the Oklahoma Sooners. OU holds a slight edge in the all-time series at 3-2-1.

The Crimson Tide won the first matchup in the series 17-0 back in the Orange Bowl at the end of the 1962 season. Alabama’s win in the 2018 College Football Playoff was their first over the Sooners since that 1962 matchup.

Now with Oklahoma joining the SEC, they’ll become much more familiar with each other, playing twice in a four-year span.

We’re still waiting to find out when the two sides will play during the season, but whichever Satruday the matchup falls, it will create an incredible buzz in Norman.

