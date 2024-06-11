Oklahoma Elite Camp Rankings Impact and Takeaways

This past week, among the camp stops I made, was the first elite camp of the summer hosted by the University of Oklahoma in their practice facility in Norman, Oklahoma.

There were a number of blue-chip prospects as well as very popular up-and-comers in attendance to compete.

Here are some takeaways from the camp as well some impacts on future rankings.

The Offensive Line

The offensive line group in attendance was quite talented with a handful of prospects from the 2026 class making their presence felt.

The first name to highlight is Midlothian (Texas) offensive lineman Noah Best. Coming into the camp, he did not hold an offer from the Sooners, but after a stellar performance, he left with one. The 2026 prospect has been blowing up of late and will see a ranking in the very near future. He is certainly the type of prospect that could find himself in the four-star range in the future. He played both tackle and guard, where he showed off good hand placement, quick feet, and a calm, but strong demeanor.

Another standout on the day was Euless (Texas) Trinity three-star Pupungatoa Katoa, a massive interior prospect. I say massive in that Katoa is in the range of 350-360 pounds at 6-foot-3. And even with his weight, Katoa has the athleticism to move with quicker defensive lineman. He knows how to use his hands and uses his weight to anchor in place.

Also among the group was Orlando (Fla.) First Academy four-star Chancellor Barclay. The Rivals250 prospect earned an offer from the Sooners while there. At 6-foot-4, 280-pounds, Barclay has a frame that will add plenty of good weigh over the next few years. Already No. 4 at his position, he has a very good chance to continue to rise.

Felix Ojo is the final name to highlight on the offensive line. The Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge three-star is 6-foot-7, 280-pounds, and holds it very well. At his height, he has a chance to put on some real weight over the next two years. He was impressive in camp and is a prospect I could very easily see progress into a four-star prospect.

The Sooner Commits

Parker Thune

There was a pair of Oklahoma commitments in Norman to compete. 2025 four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry was as always, consistent. The Rivals250 arm talent was in Norman for every camp last year and is expected to do the same this year. He has an easy, smooth motion that puts out a catchable ball. He is preparing for what could be a big senior season at Denton (Texas) Guyer. The Sooner pledge is also adding good mass to his frame that will aid in his development going into the SEC following this upcoming season.

Rising sophomore Zane Rowe, also out of Denton (Texas) Guyer, pledged early to the Sooners. He has said he will be at all four elite camps that Oklahoma is hosting, where he will get instruction and time with the Sooners staff and players. Rowe, 6-foot-5, 225-pounds, is developing his pass rush arsenal for the future. Previously, he has relied on natural athleticism and size to beat his opponent, but he is adding tools to his game with better hands, footwork, and bend. He is on pace to debut as a four-star prospect when 2027 rankings come out later this year.

The Wideouts

The best receiver at the camp happened to also be one of the youngest. Trenton Yancey out of Arlington (Texas) Lamar has 30-plus offers to his name, including Oklahoma. It was a dominant effort for the 6-foot, 175-pounder. He is going to have a fairly thick build, so the physicality is going to add to the already crisp route running and great hands. Speedy footwork and quick releases along with showing he can get in and out of breaks make him one of the premier wideouts in his class at this time. He is going to be a favorite in the 2027 cycle.

Duncanville (Texas) four-star tight end Zachery Turner was also fun to watch. He is a bit of a tweener right now at 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, but being a 2026, he has time to add to both of those measurements. Either way, he was nearly unguardable in Norman. He hands were fantastic and for having a bigger body, his routes were clean. He is certainly a four-star prospect and might be one of the better receiving threats at the position.

2026 Hugo (Okla.) Quincy Shelton will be a name to know. He holds three offers right now from UNLV, Colorado State, and UTSA. He has a lean frame at 6-foot, 160-pounds, but the hands are great. He is a very fluid athlete that will only add to his game as he develops. A ranking on Shelton will come in the near future.

Keidric Osunde-Brown out of Arlington (Texas) Bowie is a smaller wideout at 5-foot-9, 160-pounds, which puts him in the slot. He is exactly what you would expect as a shiftier body with route running being his primary skillset. He did show good ball skills and a toughness in route running. Double digit offers from FCS types with a couple power four programs sprinkled in.