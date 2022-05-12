Oklahoma earns On3 prediction for 2023 3-star wide receiver Anthony Evans

The 2023 recruiting class is beginning to come together with the latest commitment from safety Kaleb Spencer coming earlier this week to give the Oklahoma Sooners five commits in the cycle. As spring turns to summer, more and more commitments will begin to roll in with athletes wanting to get their decisions in before the start of their senior seasons.

While a lot of the focus is on four and five-star players, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables hasn’t been shy about seeking out the diamonds in the rough with three-star offers to rising prospects. They’ve landed Erik McCarthy and Spencer, players that will be factors on their defense and look to be in the driver’s seat for another three-star player, wide receiver Anthony Evans III out of Converse, Texas.

National Recruiting Analyst for On3 Sam Spiegelman issued an On3 prediction in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives the Sooners a 90.9% chance of landing Anthony Evans III with Georgia in second place at 4.4%. He’s expected to make an official visit to Georgia on June 10.

Evans has made two unofficial visits to Norman according to 247Sports, first on April 15, and then again a week later for Oklahoma’s spring game. He’s expected to go to Norman again for an official visit on June 3.

“It’s family down there. The spring game had 75,000 fans.” Evans told On3’s Sam Spiegelman. “Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, and CeeDee Lamb were all there and they showed love and it was amazing up there. The staff is great, especially Coach (Brent) Venables, and they’re in touch every day.”

Evans is a good route runner with excellent hands. Displays a strong ability to catch the ball away from his body with a good catch radius. Wins in contested situations down the field and on back-shoulder fades. He has a good feel for where to find space against zone coverage and makes himself a good target for the quarterback. He’s really good after the catch, with the speed to break away from defenders and the toughness to fight through tackles. He doesn’t go down on first contact and fights for extra yards. Played both in the slot and on the outside as a junior and does a good job manipulating defenders in his route concept. Converse used him often on jet sweep and reverse concepts and he showed good speed to win the edge and get upfield. Evans is a really good returner that can make plays in both the punt and kick return game.

Anthony Evans’ Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — — — 247Sports 3 — 132 125 247 Composite 3 641 110 88 On3 Recruiting 3 — 67 58 On3 Consensus 3 656 118 95

Vitals

Hometown Converse, TX Projected Position WR Height 6-0 Weight 172

Recruitment

Offered on April 15, 2022

Unofficial visit on April 15, 2022

Unofficial visit on April 23, 2022

Official visit scheduled for June 3, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Georgia

Arkansas

Florida State

Houston

Iowa State

Mississippi State

Missouri

Nebraska

TCU

Tennessee

Texas Tech

Utah



