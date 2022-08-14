Oklahoma earns commitment from 4-star Athlete Jacobe Johnson

The long-awaited decision of the No. 2 prospect in the state of Oklahoma has come to pass as Jacobe Johnson has committed to the Oklahoma Sooners. The four-star athlete, who projects to play cornerback for Brent Venables and the Sooners, was also considering Alabama, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, and Stanford.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Johnson is a towering figure that will give wide receivers fits on the outside. His ability to attack the ball in the air, combined with his size, will make him a difficult matchup in the Big 12 and the Sooners’ future home in the SEC.

Johnson displays excellent play recognition and can change assignments on the fly when in zone coverage. His ability as a wide receiver lends Johnson to making plays on the football as a defender. He’s a natural hands catcher that allows him to come down with interceptions. He’s more than willing in run support and is disciplined in maintaining outside leverage when blocked. Johnson does a great job working through blocks and finding the ball carrier.

Johnson joins fellow cornerback Jasiah Wagoner in the Sooners 2023 recruiting class, which now ranks No. 7 after LSU added a couple of commitments recently. The Sooners are still well within striking distance of a top-five recruiting class, less than five points behind Georgia for No. 5.

With Jacobe Johnson now in the fold, commitment watch now begins for fellow cornerback Makari Vickers, wide receiver Anthony Evans, and five-star defensive tackle David Hicks.

Jacobe Johnson’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Via Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 43 1 3 Rivals 4 208 5 7 247Sports 4 126 3 10 247 Composite 4 87 2 6 On3 Recruiting 4 39 2 2 On3 Composite 4 85 3 2

Vitals

Hometown Mustang, Oklahoma Projected Position ATH Height 6-3 Weight 185 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on April 30, 2020

Unofficial visit March 5, 2022

Official Visit June 3, 2022

Committed August, 13, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Alabama

Michigan State

Oklahoma State

Stanford

Arkansas

Baylor

Iowa State

LSU

Nebraska

Penn State

Tennessee

Texas Tech

TCU

Wisconsin

Miami

