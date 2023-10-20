Oklahoma earns commitment from 2024 4-star Cornerback Devon Jordan

For the second day in a row, the Oklahoma Sooners earned a commitment from a composite four-star prospect. On Thursday, it was Michael Boganowski. On Friday, Tulsa Union’s Devon Jordan joined the Sooners 2024 recruiting class.

The Sooners were contending with Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, and TCU in Jordan’s recruitment, but it’s Oklahoma and cornerback coach Jay Valai that earned the pledge.

Jordan is the No. 4 player in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 35 cornerback in the cycle. He’s an athletic and twitchy 5-foot-11, and 170 pounds. Someone who plays with a tenacity. He does a great job playing the football in the air and shows off great speed. As a junior, Jordan ran the 100-meter dash in 10.71 seconds.

That speed will allow him to be an impact player on defense as well as on special teams in the return game.

Devon Jordan is the 27th commitment in the 2024 cycle and joins a defensive back recruiting class that includes Jeremiah Newcombe, Jaydan Hardy, Mykel Patterson-McDonald, and Eli Bowen.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire