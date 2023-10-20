Oklahoma earns commitment from 2024 4-star Cornerback Devon Jordan
For the second day in a row, the Oklahoma Sooners earned a commitment from a composite four-star prospect. On Thursday, it was Michael Boganowski. On Friday, Tulsa Union’s Devon Jordan joined the Sooners 2024 recruiting class.
The Sooners were contending with Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, and TCU in Jordan’s recruitment, but it’s Oklahoma and cornerback coach Jay Valai that earned the pledge.
Jordan is the No. 4 player in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 35 cornerback in the cycle. He’s an athletic and twitchy 5-foot-11, and 170 pounds. Someone who plays with a tenacity. He does a great job playing the football in the air and shows off great speed. As a junior, Jordan ran the 100-meter dash in 10.71 seconds.
That speed will allow him to be an impact player on defense as well as on special teams in the return game.
Committed 🅾️!!!@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/bMPmapkrrc
— Devon Jordan (@DevonJordan21) October 20, 2023
Devon Jordan is the 27th commitment in the 2024 cycle and joins a defensive back recruiting class that includes Jeremiah Newcombe, Jaydan Hardy, Mykel Patterson-McDonald, and Eli Bowen.
