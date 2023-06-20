Oklahoma earns commitment from 2024 3-Star WR Dozie Ezukanma

The ball is rolling for the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting trail after a couple weeks of camps and two big-time recruiting weekends. Not long after earning a commitment from linebacker James Nesta, the Sooners picked up a commitment from 2024 3-star WR Dozie Ezukanma.

Ezukanma has been on the Sooners’ radar since the addition of Emmett Jones to Oklahoma’s coaching staff. Jones was recruiting the athletic safety during his time as the wide receivers coach at Texas Tech.

Dozie is the younger brother of former Texas Tech and now Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. Here’s what I had to say about Dozie after he was offered by the Sooners earlier this month.

Like his older brother, Dozie has the size and athleticism to be a dynamic playmaker at the collegiate level. He’s a three-star prospect with On3 and 247Sports and has notable offers from Arkansas, Miami, Oregon, Oklahoma, Missouri, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Wisconsin. – Williams, Sooners Wire

The Sooners offered Dozie Ezukanma back on June 8 and less than two weeks later he’s the third wide receiver committed to the Sooners 2024 class.

Ezukanma joins four-star wide receiver Zion Kearney and three-star wide receiver K.J. Daniels and is the eighth commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.

