Oklahoma earns commitment from 2023 four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart

Fresh off a late national signing day flurry, Oklahoma got a jumpstart on its 2023 recruiting class Friday evening.

Four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart out of Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his commitment to the Sooners.

With recent predictions swinging in the Sooners’ direction, it appeared that Cozart was trending toward committing to Oklahoma. Now, it’s official.

Cozart becomes Oklahoma’s fourth pledge in the 2023 class alongside four-star quarterback Jackson Arnold out of Denton, Texas, three-star offensive lineman Joshua Bates from Durango, Colo. and athlete Erik McCarty out of McAlester, Okla.

On3 ranks Cozart as the nation’s No. 62 player overall, the No. 8 wide receiver and the ninth-best player from the state of Texas in the 2023 class. ESPN rates Cozart as the No. 97 prospect nationally, the No. 19 wide receiver and the 19th-ranked player from Texas.

247Sports lists Cozart as the No. 119 player nationally, the No. 13 wide receiver and the 25th-best player from Texas. Rivals has Cozart as a three-star pledge and the No. 48 wide receiver.

In the On3 consensus rankings, Cozart is the No. 116 player nationally, the No. 19 wide receiver and the No. 21 player from Texas. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Cozart is ranked as the No. 166 player overall, the No. 24 wide receiver and the No. 31 player from Texas.

OU earned the commitment from the 6-foot-3, 170 pound wide receiver over schools such as Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State,Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

The commitment ends a week that began for the Sooners with the decommitment from another four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Ashton Cozart’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 97 19 19 Rivals 3 N/A 71 48 247Sports 4 119 25 13 247 Composite 4 166 31 24 On3 Recruiting 4 62 9 8 On3 Composite 4 116 21 19

Vitals

Hometown Flower Mound, Texas Projected Position WR Height 6-3 Weight 190

Recruitment

Offered on June 23, 2021

Film

Here’s a look at Cozart’s Hudl tape from his junior season.

