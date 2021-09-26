Oklahoma drops one spot in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Oklahoma Sooners got the win over Big 12 foe West Virginia, but it was hardly convincing, and for the second straight week, they won a game despite the offense struggling to score.

West Virginia’s defense is good, but Oklahoma failed to capitalize on opportunities where receivers ran open or got behind the defense. The offensive line struggled in both the run game and in pass protection, and Spencer Rattler didn’t look like the same player he was last year. And yet, despite all of that, the Sooners’ offense came up with a drive at the end of the game to get the win on a Gabe Brkic 30-yard field goal.

Despite the win, the Sooners dropped one spot in the poll as Oregon replaced Oklahoma at no. 3 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

On the bright side, the Oklahoma defense continues to prove they’re legit as they held a good Mountaineers running game in check.

Oklahoma State climbs four spots in the poll while Baylor makes a big jump and joins the top 25 for the first time this season. Even with their big win over Texas Tech, the Texas Longhorns sit on the outside looking in as the top vote-getter among “other teams receiving votes.”

A look at the full coaches poll after week four’s games.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 4-0 1,624 (64) – 2 Georgia 4-0 1,558 (1) – 3 Oregon 4-0 1,467 +1 4 Oklahoma 4-0 1,395 -1 5 Iowa 4-0 1,319 +1 6 Penn State 4-0 1,286 +2 7 Notre Dame 4-0 1,187 +3 8 Cincinnati 3-0 1,185 +1 9 Florida 3-1 1,101 +2 10 Ohio State 3-1 1,030 +2 11 Arkansas 4-0 1,016 +7 12 Ole Miss 3-0 916 +1 13 Texas A&M 3-1 744 -8 14 Michigan 4-0 674 +5 15 BYU 4-0 670 +1 16 Michigan State 4-0 583 +5 16 Coastal Carolina 4-0 583 +1 18 Oklahoma State 4-0 459 +4 19 Clemson 2-2 389 -12 20 UCLA 3-1 312 +4 21 Fresno State 4-1 251 +4 22 Auburn 3-1 244 +1 23 Kentucky 4-0 179 +4 24 Baylor 4-0 134 +18 25 Wake Forest 4-0 119 +14

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 14 Iowa State; No. 15 Wisconsin; No. 20 North Carolina.

Others receiving votes:

Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.

