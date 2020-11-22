Oklahoma dominates Oklahoma State once again for sixth straight win in Bedlam series

Oklahoma’s domination over Oklahoma State continues.

The No. 18 Sooners trounced the No. 14 Cowboys on Saturday night in Norman, emerging with a commanding 41-13 victory. It was the sixth consecutive victory for Oklahoma in the Bedlam series and the 14th OU win in the 16 seasons that Mike Gundy has been Oklahoma State’s head coach. Not good.

And this game wasn’t even remotely close.

Oklahoma marched right down the field and scored on its first two offensive possessions to jump out to a quick 14-0 lead. And that lead grew to 21-0 when Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders threw an interception to give the Sooners’ offense a short field. Four plays later, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler scored his third touchdown of the first quarter.

Oklahoma State didn’t just roll over and die, and had the deficit down to 27-13 at halftime. That was as close as the Cowboys would get, however.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) carries for a touchdown, between Oklahoma State's Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) and Tanner McCalister (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The third quarter came and went without any points on either side as the Oklahoma State offense scuffled on a down-by-down basis. The Cowboys finished the night with a measly 246 yards of offense — 168 through the air and just 78 on the ground.

Curiously, Sanders spent much of the game on the sideline. He took a hard hit early in the game, and Gundy put in freshman Shane Illingworth. Illingworth was largely ineffective, but Gundy did not go back to Sanders until the fourth quarter.

By the time Sanders was back in the game, Oklahoma had added to its lead with this beautiful play.

Rattler’s fifth touchdown of the night (fourth passing) came at the 6:28 mark to put the final bow on the latest decisive victory in a rivalry series that has gotten more and more one-sided as the years have progressed.

Story continues

Oklahoma has eyes on sixth straight Big 12 title

Oklahoma opened the year by losing its first two Big 12 games to Kansas State and Iowa State. Since then, the Sooners have reeled off five consecutive victories to improve to 5-2 in Big 12 play and 6-2 overall.

Oklahoma now has sole possession of second place in the conference standings ahead of both Texas and Oklahoma State, teams OU has already defeated this season.

Next on the schedule for the Sooners is a road trip to West Virginia before rounding out the regular season at home against Baylor. The path is clear for the Sooners to return to the Big 12 title game, where a rematch against Iowa State could be in the cards.

Disappointment for Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State started the season 4-0 and was ranked No. 6 entering its game against Texas on Halloween. OSU outplayed Texas in that game but was doomed by self-inflicted mistakes in an eventual 41-34 overtime loss. An ugly win over Kansas State followed before Saturday’s loss to the Sooners.

Oklahoma State has dealt with a ton of injuries this season, including to hobbled star running back Chuba Hubbard. Still, the recent outcomes have to be extremely disappointing for OSU fans who hoped for the program’s first Big 12 title since 2011.

With three games remaining (Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor), Oklahoma State is still in contention for a spot in the conference title game. But OSU’s odds to reach the title game are significantly worse than they were a few weeks ago.

