Oklahoma DL Derrick LeBlanc enters the transfer portal per On3 report

In an odd turn of events, one of Oklahoma’s 2023 enrollees is entering the transfer portal. After just one semester in Norman, four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Derrick LeBlanc was Oklahoma’s sixth highest-rated signee in the 2023 cycle and one of two blue-chip prospects signed to the class. Out of Kissimmee, Fla., LeBlanc was the No. 33 defensive lineman in the class and ranked No. 246 overall.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This offseason, the Sooners have been active in the transfer portal, adding interior defensive line options since the portal initially opened in the winter. Oklahoma’s added Jacob Lacey, Davon Sears, Da'Jon Terry, and Phillip Paea and moved Jonah Laulu from defensive end to defensive tackle this offseason. Those additions, along with the return of Isaiah Coe and Jordan Kelley, could have limited his opportunities to get on the field in 2023.

In 2024, the Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to add an impressive group of defensive linemen headlined by David Stone, Williams Nwaneri, and Nigel Smith, potentially creating a more difficult path toward playing time.

LeBlanc was a big addition for the Oklahoma Sooners, helping them secure one of their best recruiting classes in the modern recruiting era. Now with LeBlanc gone, Ashton Sanders and Markus Strong remain as the interior defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class.

More Football!

Questions that need to be answered for OU football in 2024 Two Sooners among PFF’s Big 12 highest-graded returning edge defenders for 2023 Oklahoma offers 2025 four-star running back Michael Turner Jr. Oklahoma Football: Must have prospects for the 2024 recruiting class Pair of predictions favor Oklahoma for 2024 4-star wide receiver

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire