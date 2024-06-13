Oklahoma defensive back arrested Wednesday morning
Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers was arrested by the OU Police Department on Wednesday morning.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Transcript that Vickers was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Wednesday morning and was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center. The OU Police Department has not yet responded to The Transcript’s request for more information.
Vickers posted bond at 9:34 a.m. The news of Vickers’ arrest was first reported by Randall Sweet and Ryan Chapman of AllSooners.
A sophomore for the Oklahoma football team, Vickers played in eight games as a freshman last season. He recorded eight total tackles and a pass breakup.
Vickers was a consensus four-star prospect from Quincy, Florida.