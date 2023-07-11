Oklahoma’s defense among 247Sports most improved units heading into 2023

Last year you couldn’t get much worse than the product Oklahoma put on the field defensively.

The Sooners ranked 122nd out of 131 teams in total defense. Part of that was because of how many snaps they played due to the offense going up-tempo and having several three-and-outs but also just because of poor play.

The Sooners did show signs of what they could become. Go back and watch the first three games, the Bedlam game, and the first half against West Virginia , and you can see what this defense can become.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But ultimately, they have to put it together. 247Sports included the Oklahoma defense among their most improved units ahead of 2023.

Oklahoma had major struggles on defense last season and second-year coach Brent Venables used his roster-building tactics to avoid a similar fate. Through the transfer portal, the Sooners added four defensive linemen, two linebackers and one defensive back. Oklahoma also excelled through high school recruiting, landing a couple five-stars in EDGE Adepoju Adebawore and safety Peyton Bowen. They also brought in four-star safety Makari Vickers, cornerback Jasiah Wagoner and JUCO product Kendel Dolby. – 247Sports’ Raymond Lucas Jr.

The most improved units in college football ahead of the 2023 season, via @RaymondLucasJr Which unit got left off? 🤔https://t.co/DEwd5ATAkY pic.twitter.com/acGNbZEeAR — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 11, 2023

There’s no doubt the Sooners saw areas of need and attacked them in the transfer portal. However, it’s not realistic to expect a complete turnaround.

Advertisement

Combine the new additions with a year in the system, and there should be a lot of improvements made.

Can Oklahoma get into the 60-80 range in total defense? It’s definitely possible. It needs to happen if they want to get where this team feels it can, back to the Big 12 title game.

The secondary has a chance to be the best unit on the team. The linebacker position, while not deep, should see a big jump in speed and athleticism with Jaren Kanak, Kobie McKinzie, and Kip Lewis taking on more significant roles alongside Danny Stutsman and Dasan McCullough. The defensive line should be improved with the addition of Rondell Bothroyd and the further development of guys like Ethan Downs, R Mason Thomas, Jordan Kelley, and Isaiah Coe.

I expect a nice jump defensively where we see more consistent play and consistent signs of what the defense can be. They will still have their duds and have poor games, but overall it should be and needs to be more consistent.

More Football!

CBS Sports Big 12 Hot Seat Ratings: 'Pressure is mounting' for Brent Venables

Trio of Sooners assistants named to 247Sports All-Big 12 first-team coaching staff

2023 Season Preview: Oklahoma faces new challenge in UCF Knights

2024's top running back Taylor Tatum sets commitment date

Williams Nwaneri moves into top spot in 2024 recruiting cycle

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire