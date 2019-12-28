Oklahoma DB Radley-Hiles ejected from Peach for targeting

The Associated Press
  • LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) prepares for a touchdown catch against Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles (25) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
  • LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs out of the pocket against Oklahoma during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
1 / 2

Oklahoma DB Radley-Hiles ejected from Peach for targeting

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) prepares for a touchdown catch against Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles (25) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (AP) -- Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles was ejected from Saturday's Peach Bowl for a brutal hit on LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

With Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow scrambling toward the sideline, Radley-Hiles delivered the blindside shot to Edwards-Helaire coming out of the backfield.

The officials did not throw a flag on the play, but a video review showed that Radley-Hiles leaped into a defenseless player with a shoulder to the helmet.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Radley-Hiles was escorted to the locker room. Three plays later, Burrow threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson that extended LSU's lead to 28-7.

--

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

What to Read Next