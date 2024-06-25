Oklahoma’s David Stone tops On3’s list of best freshmen defensive linemen

Oklahoma Sooners freshman defensive lineman David Stone was the centerpiece of Brent Venables’ 2024 Recruiting Class in Norman. The former five-star was a huge get for Venables and Todd Bates out of IMG Academy.

The 2024 class was loaded with talent along the defensive line, so figuring out who is the best is no easy task. But On3 has the Sooner standout atop their list of the best defensive line recruits entering college football in 2024.

Top 10 Defensive Line Recruits Entering College Football in 2024💪 pic.twitter.com/I9fB6cIGxq — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 24, 2024

PFF College compiled the list on social media, ranking the top ten freshmen on the d-line according to On3 coming into this season. You don’t have to search very long for Stone’s name, as he tops the rankings.

This is great news for Venables and the rest of the staff, as they continue to try and turn around this roster to match their vision. Stone’s importance to the future of the program cannot be understated. Recruits like Stone weren’t coming to Oklahoma prior to Venables’ arrival. And now that he’s in Norman, the expectations are high for the former five-star prospect.

Luckily for Oklahoma, Bates is one of the best in the business and has plenty of talent to shape into a force up front as the Sooners move into the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire