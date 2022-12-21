Oklahoma’s crown jewel of 2023 class, 5-star QB Jackson Arnold signs with the Sooners

The early signing period is underway, and the Oklahoma Sooners are beginning to put pen to paper with their 2023 Recruiting Class.

Jackson Arnold has risen to astronomical heights since he committed to Oklahoma on Jan. 24 of this year. He’s now officially a Sooner as he signed his national letter of intent Wednesday.

Arnold was 28-3 as a starter. He won Elite 11 MVP during the summer before totaling 57 touchdowns along with 3,476 passing yards and 921 rushing yards as a senior in Texas’ highest level of football. He completed 68.7% and threw just three interceptions on the season. He also won the Landry Award, honoring the best player in North Texas, last week. On Tuesday he was honored with the Max Prep State Player of the Year award for Texas.

All of those accomplishments have helped Arnold climb to the No. 7 player nationally, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He’s the No. 4-ranked quarterback overall.

Prior to his meteoric rise, Arnold was ranked No. 47 overall by 247Sports. In just under 11 months, he’s risen 40 spots and is a consensus five-star with every major recruiting service.

Arnold was most heavily by Notre Dame and Ole Miss. Jeff Lebby’s prior recruitment while with the Rebels helped the Sooners land the now five-star prospect in the 2023 class.

Chosen for your leadership qualities and supplying the total package an OU quarterback needs to possess. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @_JacksonArnold_! 🧬 https://t.co/DCAsaXOr1D#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/5KJxIbVBSc — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022

Now that he’s a Sooner, what can we expect? Unless Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Dillon Gabriel decides to leave following Oklahoma’s bowl game, which seems unlikely, Jackson Arnold won’t be starting in year one with the Sooners.

Arnold will be in competition with Davis Beville for the backup QB job. If Beville’s performance in 2022 is any indication, Arnold should be Oklahoma’s QB2 when they kick off next season against Arkansas State. Beyond that, Arnold will be the overwhelming favorite to take over the program in 2024, which could be the Sooners’ first season in the SEC.

Oklahoma’s future is riding on Arnold’s development. He seems poised for stardom and appears to have the head to handle whatever his career throws at him. Now the real fun begins as we watch his story unfold in Norman.

