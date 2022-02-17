Oklahoma continues trend, offers 6’5″ wide receiver Kyler Kasper out of Arizona

Oklahoma offered one of the top wide receivers in the 2023 class in consensus four-star recruit Kyler Kasper. The 6-foot-5, 195 pound prospect is out of Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Ariz.

According to Rivals, Kasper is the No. 74 player nationally, the No. 11 wide receiver and the second-best player from Arizona. 247Sports rates Kasper as the nation’s No. 165 recruit overall, the No. 20 wide receiver and the fourth-best Arizona prospect.

Meanwhile, ESPN ranks Kasper as the No. 201 player nationally, the No. 27 wide receiver and the fifth highest-rated player from Arizona. Lastly, On3 lists Kasper as the No. 208 player overall, the No. 33 wide receiver and the No. 4 player out of Arizona.

In the 247Sports composite rankings, Kasper checks in as the No. 125 player nationally, the 19th-best wide receiver and the No. 3 player from Arizona. On3’s consensus rankings has Kasper as the No. 146 player overall, the No. 24 wide receiver and the No. 4 Arizona prospect.

Kasper’s dad, Kevin Kasper, played wide receiver at Iowa during the 1997-00 seasons. Kasper also holds offers from Pac-12 schools Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC and Utah.

Of course, given the legacy connection, Iowa is definitely in the running here and the Hawkeyes were one of Kasper’s first offers. Fellow Big Ten schools Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and Penn State have offered Kasper. Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt have offered out of the SEC and Kasper has offers from ACC schools Duke and Miami. Iowa State and Notre Dame have offered Kasper as well.

With Kasper’s height and long frame, he certainly fits the mold for the type of wide receiver it seems Oklahoma offensive coordinator and OU wide receivers coach Cale Gundy have been targeting of late.

Kyler Kasper’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 201 5 27 Rivals 4 74 2 11 247Sports 4 165 4 20 247 Composite 4 125 3 19 On3 Recruiting 4 208 4 33 On3 Composite 4 146 4 24

Vitals

Hometown Gilbert, Ariz. Projected Position WR Height 6-5 Weight 195

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 17

Film

Here’s what Kasper’s Hudl tape looks like.

