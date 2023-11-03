Oklahoma continues in-state dominance for 2025 as athlete Marcus James chooses OU

Oklahoma’s renewed focus on recruiting and locking down the state of Oklahoma is showing up in a big way. On Thursday, the Sooners landed another talented prospect from the Sooner State as three-star athlete Marcus James chose Oklahoma over Texas A&M, Utah, Arkansas, and TCU.

James is listed as a tight end on multiple recruiting services and an athlete on others. For Oklahoma, his initial home will be on the defensive side of the ball. The talented two-way player stands 6-foot-3 and weighs over 200 pounds.

James transferred to Carl Albert High School over the summer and joined an already loaded squad that features 2025 QB commit Kevin Sperry and 2024 RB commit Xavier Robinson. His recruitment blew up shortly after, but Oklahoma’s offer stood out the most. After an unofficial visit, the momentum tilted in Oklahoma’s favor.

James is productive on both sides of the ball and has a frame that could grow as he puts on good functional weight. Other schools offered the ability to play on the offensive side of the ball, which intrigued the three-star prospect, but ultimately, the fit and relationships with Sooners won out.

Marcus James becomes the sixth member of Oklahoma’s 2025 recruiting class. He also becomes the fourth 2025 in-state prospect to commit to the Sooners.

OU currently has the No. 4 recruiting class in the 247Sports team rankings. Oklahoma continues to build a formidable class in the 2025 cycle, getting a start much earlier than they did in 2024.

The Sooners will look to build their 2025 class with even more athletes from Carl Albert High School in Oklahoma as the Sooners have built strong momentum with four-star cornerback Trystan Haynes. Haynes ranks as the 84th best prospect in the country.

