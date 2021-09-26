Oklahoma continues its slide down the AP Top 25 Poll

Another week, another hard-fought win for the Oklahoma Sooners.

OU’s 16-13 win over West Virginia is its third nail-biting victory through four games. Despite a 4-0 record, Oklahoma continues to fall in the polls due to its inability to win games in a commanding fashion.

After dropping to no. 4 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Oklahoma also slides to no. 6 in the latest AP Top 25.

Two members of the Big 10 now sit above the Sooners. Penn State (4-0) moves into the four spot after knocking off Villanova, and the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0) continue to hold steady at no. 5.

After OU, Cincinnati (3-0), Arkansas (4-0), Notre Dame (4-0), and Florida (3-1) round out the top 10.

Arkansas skyrocketed to no. 8 after taking down Texas A&M, 20-10. And Clemson plummeted to no. 25 after falling to NC State on the road.

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 14 Iowa State, No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 21 North Carolina, No. 25 Kansas State

Others receiving votes:

Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1

