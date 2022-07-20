Oklahoma continues deep dive into the state of Alabama with offer to 2024 4-star EDGE Sterling Dixon

Oklahoma’s foray into the state of Alabama to find talented football players has been one of the more notable changes in the recruiting philosophy with this new coaching staff under Brent Venables. Oklahoma was never this active or prevalent in the state of Alabama under Lincoln Riley, but the Sooners are clearly prioritizing the state.

The latest native of Alabama to receive an offer to play at Oklahoma is 2024 EDGE prospect, Sterling Dixon. Dixon, a four-star prospect out of Mobile Christian School, stands 6-foot-3 and has received quite a bit of attention from SEC schools like Auburn and Arkansas. Auburn already has a crystal ball prediction in favor of landing Dixon, however, it’s early in the 2024 cycle, and things could still change.

Dixon’s calling card is his first step quickness and his lateral agility, which allows him to get on top of offensive linemen while they are still off balance. This allows him to beat them to the edge or push outside then cross their face inside with speed to get into the backfield. It’s clear he needs more weight on him to play in college, but Dixon looks like a nice upside player with more refinement to his technique.

Sterling Dixon’s Recruiting Profile

Predictions

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 244 12 23 Rivals 4 239 11 16 247Sports 4 217 10 16 247 Composite 4 236 13 17 On3 Recruiting 4 226 12 18 On3 Consensus 3 246 11 17

Vitals

Hometown Mobile, Ala. Projected Position EDGE Height 6-3 Weight 211 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on July 19, 2022

Visited on N/A

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Auburn

Arkansas

Tennessee

NC State

Georgia

Florida State

Michigan

Michigan State

Oregon

Notre Dame

Ole Miss

Minnesota

Twitter

I am extremely blessed and honored to say I have received a offer from the university of Oklahoma ❤️! #BoomerSooner @CoachToddBates @MiguelChavis65 @coach_bhall pic.twitter.com/LsKP5ztNs8 — ᔕTᗴᖇᒪIᑎᘜ ᗪI᙭Oᑎ💫 (@sterlingTDixon1) July 20, 2022

