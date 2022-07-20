Oklahoma continues deep dive into the state of Alabama with offer to 2024 4-star EDGE Sterling Dixon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryant Crews
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lincoln Riley
    Lincoln Riley
    American football player and coach
  • Brent Venables
    Brent Venables
    American football player and coach

Oklahoma’s foray into the state of Alabama to find talented football players has been one of the more notable changes in the recruiting philosophy with this new coaching staff under Brent Venables. Oklahoma was never this active or prevalent in the state of Alabama under Lincoln Riley, but the Sooners are clearly prioritizing the state.

The latest native of Alabama to receive an offer to play at Oklahoma is 2024 EDGE prospect, Sterling Dixon. Dixon, a four-star prospect out of Mobile Christian School, stands 6-foot-3 and has received quite a bit of attention from SEC schools like Auburn and Arkansas. Auburn already has a crystal ball prediction in favor of landing Dixon, however, it’s early in the 2024 cycle, and things could still change.

Dixon’s calling card is his first step quickness and his lateral agility, which allows him to get on top of offensive linemen while they are still off balance. This allows him to beat them to the edge or push outside then cross their face inside with speed to get into the backfield. It’s clear he needs more weight on him to play in college, but Dixon looks like a nice upside player with more refinement to his technique.

Sterling Dixon’s Recruiting Profile

Predictions

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

244

12

23

Rivals

4

239

11

16

247Sports

4

217

10

16

247 Composite

4

236

13

17

On3 Recruiting

4

226

12

18

On3 Consensus

3

246

11

17

 

Vitals

Hometown

Mobile, Ala.

Projected Position

EDGE

Height

6-3

Weight

211 lbs

Recruitment

  • Offered on July 19, 2022

  • Visited on N/A

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Auburn

  • Arkansas

  • Tennessee

  • NC State

  • Georgia

  • Florida State

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Oregon

  • Notre Dame

  • Ole Miss

  • Minnesota

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories