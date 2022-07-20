Oklahoma continues deep dive into the state of Alabama with offer to 2024 4-star EDGE Sterling Dixon
Oklahoma’s foray into the state of Alabama to find talented football players has been one of the more notable changes in the recruiting philosophy with this new coaching staff under Brent Venables. Oklahoma was never this active or prevalent in the state of Alabama under Lincoln Riley, but the Sooners are clearly prioritizing the state.
The latest native of Alabama to receive an offer to play at Oklahoma is 2024 EDGE prospect, Sterling Dixon. Dixon, a four-star prospect out of Mobile Christian School, stands 6-foot-3 and has received quite a bit of attention from SEC schools like Auburn and Arkansas. Auburn already has a crystal ball prediction in favor of landing Dixon, however, it’s early in the 2024 cycle, and things could still change.
Dixon’s calling card is his first step quickness and his lateral agility, which allows him to get on top of offensive linemen while they are still off balance. This allows him to beat them to the edge or push outside then cross their face inside with speed to get into the backfield. It’s clear he needs more weight on him to play in college, but Dixon looks like a nice upside player with more refinement to his technique.
Sterling Dixon’s Recruiting Profile
Predictions
Film
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
244
12
23
Rivals
4
239
11
16
247Sports
4
217
10
16
247 Composite
4
236
13
17
On3 Recruiting
4
226
12
18
On3 Consensus
3
246
11
17
Vitals
Hometown
Mobile, Ala.
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-3
Weight
211 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on July 19, 2022
Visited on N/A
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Auburn
Arkansas
Tennessee
NC State
Georgia
Florida State
Michigan
Michigan State
Oregon
Notre Dame
Ole Miss
Minnesota
I am extremely blessed and honored to say I have received a offer from the university of Oklahoma ❤️! #BoomerSooner @CoachToddBates @MiguelChavis65 @coach_bhall pic.twitter.com/LsKP5ztNs8
— ᔕTᗴᖇᒪIᑎᘜ ᗪI᙭Oᑎ💫 (@sterlingTDixon1) July 20, 2022
