Oklahoma commit throws up 'horns down' celebration after scoring in Texas high school playoff game

Oklahoma commit Trejan Bridges scored a touchdown in a Texas high school playoff game on Saturday. Naturally, he instantly celebrated with the “horns down” gesture. (Getty Images)

Trejan Bridges isn’t a member of the Oklahoma Sooners just yet, but he isn’t waiting until next year to take part in the Red River Rivalry.

Bridges — a wide receiver for Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas, and an Oklahoma commit — caught a big touchdown on Saturday afternoon in their playoff game against Haltom High School.

Almost instantly, Bridges celebrated by throwing up the classic “horns-down” gesture — something that has appeared all over the place in recent weeks, meant as a slight toward the Texas Longhorns.

You can’t make this up. Oklahoma #Sooners commit Trejan Bridges just did the “horns down” celebration after a big TD. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/tE8HPhUdGo — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 1, 2018





“I looked up at halftime and saw that [Oklahoma] won,” Bridges told Joe Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. “So I came out in the second half, scored and threw the horns down.”

Bridges — a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, according to Rivals.com — did earn an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the gesture, however it’s a pretty safe bet that he thinks it was worth it.

Bridges’ touchdown, though, wasn’t enough for Hebron, who fell to Haltom 41-30. Next time, Bridges may want to take the Sooners’ lead — as they waited to break out the gesture until they had actually beaten Texas 39-27 on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship game in Dallas.

If nothing else, though, Oklahoma fans should be well assured that Bridges is more than ready to take the field as a Sooner next season.

