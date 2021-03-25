Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger retires after 35-year career

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger reacts during the first half of a first-round game against Missouri in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement on Thursday, culminating a 35-year career that included taking five different schools to the NCAA Tournament - with two of them reaching the Final Four - and more than 650 career wins.

Kruger, 68, led Florida to the national semifinals in 1994 and Oklahoma to the same spot in 2016. He is the only coach to lead five different programs to NCAA Tournament wins -- Oklahoma, Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV.

His 674-432 career record ranks 10th among active coaches in wins and 27th all time.

He led the Sooners to a 195-128 record in 10 years and reached seven of the past eight NCAA tournaments. In his final season at Oklahoma, the Sooners went 16-11 and ended with a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round on Monday.

Along the way, he built a reputation for fixing struggling programs.

''His track record of successfully rebuilding programs everywhere he coached is made even more impressive when considering how he did it,'' Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said. ''He won with integrity, humility, class and grace. He did it with superior leadership skills and a genuine kindness that included his constant encouragement of everyone around him.''

Among his many accomplishments, he was voted the AP Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2014. He led his alma mater, Kansas State, to the Elite Eight in 1988. He also coached at Texas Pan American. He was the 2019 recipient of the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award and honored in 2017 with the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Metropolitan Award for long and outstanding service to men's college basketball.

Kruger coached first-round draft picks Buddy Hield and Trae Young. Hield was named Big 12 Player of the Year in both 2015 and 2016 and left Oklahoma as the Big 12's all-time leading scorer. Young was the first player in college basketball history to lead the country in both points and assists.

''The tremendous success he enjoyed on the court over the last four decades, the meaningful mentorship role he served with players and staff, his dedication to trying to improve the lives of others -- it's a career he should certainly be proud of and that people should really take the time to study and appreciate,'' Castiglione said.

Kruger also spent four years coaching in the NBA -- three as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and one as a New York Knicks assistant.

Just last week, longtime Oklahoma women's basketball Sherri Coale also announced her retirement.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and updated bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket

Recommended Stories

  • OU’s Lon Kruger says farewell

    A legendary basketball coaching career came to an end Thursday afternoon as Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Lon Kruger

  • Alabama hoping for more shooting success in its return to Hinkle Fieldhouse

    The sun won’t streak across the court inside of Hinkle Fieldhouse on Sunday night the way it did roughly a week before when Alabama basketball opened play in the NCAA tournament with a sloppy 68-55 victory over Iona. The No. 2 seed Crimson Tide (26-6) is hoping that won't be the only noticeable difference in its return to the 9,100-seat gym this weekend as it tips off against No. 11 seed UCLA (20-9) on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. CT. Heading into its opening game against Iona, the majority of Alabama’s team had not seen the movie “Hoosiers,” a sports film in which a high school basketball team pulls off a triumphant upset inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.

  • Michigan, Villanova push past key injuries in Sweet 16 run

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Villanova spent all season operating with the security of having senior point guard Collin Gillespie leading the attack. Michigan knew it could depend on versatile veteran Isaiah Livers. Now the Wildcats and Wolverines have figured out how to win without them in the NCAA Tournament.

  • Oklahoma men's basketball coach Lon Kruger retiring after 10 seasons with school

    Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger is set to retire. Kruger led the Sooners to seven NCAA Tournament appearances as part of his long career.

  • Winner/Losers from the first weekend of the Women’s NCAA Tournament

    Yahoo Sports College Expert Cassandra Negley gives you her winners and losers from the first two rounds of the Women’s NCAA Tournament.

  • Defense dominates, Hoosiers beat Belmont in women’s NCAAs

    Grace Berger scored 17 points and fourth-seeded Indiana delivered another suffocating defensive effort to defeat Belmont 70-48 on Wednesday.

  • Stockton to pay $3.25M to family whose son was killed by officer

    The City of Stockton has agreed to pay $3.25 million in a civil settlement to the children of a man who was killed by Stockton police in 2016. Colby Friday, 30, was shot and killed by Stockton police Officer David Wells on Aug. 16, 2016, in the parking lot of Pena's Market. The complaint filed against City of Stockton officials in federal court had claimed that Colby was unarmed and mistaken for a domestic violence suspect when he was fatally shot by Wells. Denise Friday Hall, Colby's mother, said the money from the settlement will go to Colby's children, who are below the age of 18. See more in the video above.

  • Poor AstraZeneca messaging distracts from sound data on COVID-19 vaccine, scientists say

    Scientists who have watched with dismay a series of disputesover AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine say strong efficacy data from a large U.S. trial should lay concerns to rest, but worry the skirmishes may leave a lasting mark on public trust. Spats with governments across Europe about production, supplies, possible side effects and the vaccine's merits have dogged the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker for months. While the disputes have raised questions about AstraZeneca's messaging and communications, what is crucial, scientists say, is that the product at the heart of all this appears sound.

  • NFL broadcaster Dick Stockton calls it a career after 55 years

    FOX football voice Dick Stockton has decided it is time and will retire from broadcasting

  • Sportscaster Dick Stockton retiring after 55-year career

    After being on the mic for 1,545 TV games, Stockton is retiring.

  • Zoo field trips, Topgolf: How teams are breaking up monotony of men's NCAA Tournament 'bubble'

    Zoo field trips, Topgolf, Call of Duty: How teams in the men's NCAA Tournament are trying to break up the monotony of their controlled environment.

  • Ja Rule sells Fyre Festival painting as NFT for $122,000

    Screenshot: Ja Rule (Twitter)A portrait of the Fyre Media logo held by rapper Ja Rule sold at auction for $122,000 through the rapper’s NFT venture KickFlip painting, Ja Rule said on Twitter.Why it matters: Because markets are efficient.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat it means: NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are typically digital or virtual items (music, artwork, video game powers) that are accompanied by a blockchain ownership record, but can also include real-life items with a digital ledger entry.It gets better: In addition to the painting, the NFT includes a note from Ja Rule that says, “F---k this painting.” An autograph is also available upon request, according to Complex.Ja Rule said he bought the painting for $2,000 and has kept it in his house since the company's headquarters closed following the disastrous Fyre Festival in 2017, per Forbes.The bottom line: This is a real story. All of this really happened.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Isner calls for transparency on ATP prize money cuts

    Former Wimbledon semi-finalist John Isner has called on the ATP Tour to give players a clearer picture of the decision-making process behind cuts to prize money, though the American walked back some of his fiery criticism from last month. Isner had lashed out at the men's governing body on Twitter after the Miami Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event, cut its total prize purse by 60%, with the singles champions getting a cheque of $300,110, down from $1.35 million in 2019. The former world number eight called the ATP a "broken system" and demanded a "true audit" of tournaments' finances, saying tennis was "plagued by conflict and lack of transparency".

  • NBA Trade Deadline: Knicks trade Austin Rivers, Iggy Brazdeikis in three-team deal

    The hours are counting down towards the NBA trade deadline and the Knicks pulled off their first deal of the day. SNY's Ian Begley reacts to the news of the Knicks sending PG Austin Rivers to the Thunder and Ignas Brazdeikis to the Sixers in a three-team trade that brings guard Terrance Ferguson to New York. Begley also reports that the Knicks have been receiving calls for center Mitchell Robinson but nothing has solidified yet.

  • Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan shares his thoughts on Bill Belichick

    The new Patriots linebacker has admiration for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

  • March Madness: Cinderellas in the Final Four?

    March Madness has been all about underdogs. The Sweet 16 has an average seed of 5.88, the highest-ever. Which Cinderellas can make the Final Four? (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.

  • PFL taps two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis to head new athlete advisory board

    The PFL has signed NFL legend Ray Lewis to head up its newly formed athlete advisory board in 2021.

  • Tyler Herro with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns

    Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) with a buzzer beater vs the Phoenix Suns, 03/23/2021

  • Zach LaVine with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 03/24/2021