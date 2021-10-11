Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley on starting quarterback: 'I still haven't made that decision'

NORMAN, Okla. — Two days after freshman quarterback Caleb Williams helped lead Oklahoma to a wild 55-48 come-from-behind victory over Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said he wasn’t sure whether or not he would publicly declare a starter ahead of Saturday’s game against TCU.

“I still haven’t made that decision yet,” Riley said Monday on the Big 12 media teleconference. “Just like any position, I think we’ll look at the game plan versus TCU, continue to evaluate these guys as they practice and go with who helps us the most.

“Feel like we have two guys in the room that are really good players and who we can win with, so we’ll keep eval(uating) it and keep trying to put the best people on the field that help us win and move the ball and score points.”

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley talks with quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the team's game against Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

It’s a position Riley hasn’t been in for quite awhile.

He hasn’t made or seriously considered a midseason quarterback change during his time at Oklahoma as the Sooners have gone through Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and now Spencer Rattler.

There was the short-term benching of Rattler for Tanner Mordecai in last season’s Red River Showdown, but that lasted less than a quarter and Rattler returned to lead the Sooners to victory. Mordecai transferred to SMU in the offseason and leads the nation with 26 touchdowns.

This time around, the backup stuck around and led Oklahoma to one of its biggest comebacks of all-time.

With Rattler in the game, the Sooners averaged 5.1 yards per play and turned the ball over twice. With Williams in, Oklahoma averaged nearly 9.9 yards per play.

