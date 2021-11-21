Oklahoma climbs two spots to No. 9 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

That’s more like it. Oklahoma is back heading in the right direction in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Sooners jumped up a pair of spots to No. 9 nationally after topping Iowa State 28-21.

Oregon’s 38-7 loss at Utah opened the door for some movement after the top two spots. Georgia remained the unanimous No. 1 after its 56-7 win over Charleston Southern and Alabama is still No. 2 following the Crimson Tide’s 42-35 win against Arkansas.

Ohio State blitzed then-No. 8 Michigan State in the first half. Buckeyes freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes and finished with 432 passing yards.

Ohio State led that game over Michigan State 49-0 at halftime and went on to win 56-7. It made an impression on the voters, too.

Ohio State leapfrogged Cincinnati for the No. 3 spot in the poll. The Bearcats were next at No. 4 after beating SMU, 48-14. Notre Dame rounded out the top five in the poll at No. 5 after blanking Georgia Tech, 55-0.

The rest of the top ten went as follows: Michigan at No. 6, Oklahoma State at No. 7, Ole Miss at No. 8, Oklahoma at No. 9, and Baylor at No. 10.

Utah saw the biggest leap upwards in this week’s rankings, jumping six spots to No. 19 after the Utes’ blowout win over Oregon. Wake Forest fell nine spots after the Demon Deacons lost to Clemson, 48-27.

Oregon fell six spots to No. 11, while Michigan State dropped five spots to No. 13.

As Oklahoma looks to continue impressing, Oklahoma State being ranked seventh allows for that opportunity.

Here’s a look at the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 11-0 1,550 (62) – 2 Alabama 10-1 1,450 – 3 Ohio State 10-1 1,428 +1 4 Cincinnati 11-0 1,388 -1 5 Notre Dame 10-1 1,258 +1 6 Michigan 10-1 1,250 +1 7 Oklahoma State 10-1 1,210 +2 8 Ole Miss 9-2 1,049 +2 9 Oklahoma 10-1 1,010 +2 10 Baylor 9-2 977 +3 11 Oregon 9-2 864 -6 12 Iowa 9-2 722 +2 13 Michigan State 9-2 698 -5 14 Texas A&M 8-3 683 +2 15 BYU 9-2 675 – 16 Houston 10-1 572 +1 17 Pittsburgh 9-2 507 +2 18 Wisconsin 8-3 485 +2 19 Utah 8-3 478 +6 20 UTSA 11-0 475 -2 21 Wake Forest 9-2 404 -9 22 San Diego State 10-1 257 +1 23 UL-Lafayette 10-1 236 -1 24 NC State 8-3 196 – 25 Kentucky 8-3 91 +1

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 22 Arkansas

Others receiving votes:

Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2

