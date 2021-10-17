Oklahoma climbs in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
The Oklahoma Sooners are trending in the right direction after a 21 point win on Saturday night. The Sooners climbed to No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after a huge performance from true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams.
Williams, making his first start threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another 66 yards and a score as the Sooners won comfortably over an FBS opponent for the first time in 2021.
Oklahoma’s No. 2 ranking, represents the highest they’ve been in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll this season. After falling to No. 5 just a few weeks ago, wins over the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs have the Sooners back in the coaches’ good graces.
Georgia maintains its stranglehold on the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. The top five includes No. 3 Cincinnati, No. 4 Alabama, and No. 5 Ohio State.
Oklahoma is joined in the Poll by fellow Big 12 bunkmates, the Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 9 and the Baylor Bears at No. 20. Oklahoma State overcame a 14 point first-half deficit to knock of the Texas Longhorns in Austin. Baylor picked up a big non-conference win over previously ranked BYU.
A look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
6-0
1,624 (64)
–
2
Oklahoma
7-0
1,508
+1
3
Cincinnati
6-0
1,497
+1
4
Alabama
6-1
1,446
+1
5
Ohio State
5-1
1,305
+1
6
Michigan
6-0
1,299
+1
7
Michigan State
7-0
1,158
+2
8
Penn State
5-1
1,134
–
9
Oklahoma State
6-0
1,093
+3
10
Oregon
5-1
1,048
–
11
Iowa
6-1
1,031
-9
12
Ole Miss
5-1
826
+2
13
Notre Dame
5-1
816
–
14
Kentucky
6-1
763
-3
15
Wake Forest
6-0
696
+1
16
Coastal Carolina
6-0
675
-1
17
Texas A&M
5-2
580
+1
18
NC State
5-1
528
+3
19
SMU
6-0
399
+4
20
Baylor
6-1
369
+7
21
San Diego State
6-0
334
+3
22
Auburn
5-2
315
+4
23
Pittsburgh
5-1
192
+6
24
Clemson
4-2
146
+1
25
UT-San Antonio
7-0
96
+5
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 17 Florida; No. 19 Arkansas; No. 20 Brigham Young; No. 22 Arizona State
Others receiving votes:
Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.
