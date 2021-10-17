Oklahoma climbs in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

John Williams
·2 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners are trending in the right direction after a 21 point win on Saturday night. The Sooners climbed to No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after a huge performance from true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams, making his first start threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another 66 yards and a score as the Sooners won comfortably over an FBS opponent for the first time in 2021.

Oklahoma’s No. 2 ranking, represents the highest they’ve been in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll this season. After falling to No. 5 just a few weeks ago, wins over the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs have the Sooners back in the coaches’ good graces.

Georgia maintains its stranglehold on the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. The top five includes No. 3 Cincinnati, No. 4 Alabama, and No. 5 Ohio State.

Oklahoma is joined in the Poll by fellow Big 12 bunkmates, the Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 9 and the Baylor Bears at No. 20. Oklahoma State overcame a 14 point first-half deficit to knock of the Texas Longhorns in Austin. Baylor picked up a big non-conference win over previously ranked BYU.

A look at the full coaches poll after this week’s slate of games.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

6-0

1,624 (64)

2

Oklahoma

7-0

1,508

+1

3

Cincinnati

6-0

1,497

+1

4

Alabama

6-1

1,446

+1

5

Ohio State

5-1

1,305

+1

6

Michigan

6-0

1,299

+1

7

Michigan State

7-0

1,158

+2

8

Penn State

5-1

1,134

9

Oklahoma State

6-0

1,093

+3

10

Oregon

5-1

1,048

11

Iowa

6-1

1,031

-9

12

Ole Miss

5-1

826

+2

13

Notre Dame

5-1

816

14

Kentucky

6-1

763

-3

15

Wake Forest

6-0

696

+1

16

Coastal Carolina

6-0

675

-1

17

Texas A&M

5-2

580

+1

18

NC State

5-1

528

+3

19

SMU

6-0

399

+4

20

Baylor

6-1

369

+7

21

San Diego State

6-0

334

+3

22

Auburn

5-2

315

+4

23

Pittsburgh

5-1

192

+6

24

Clemson

4-2

146

+1

25

UT-San Antonio

7-0

96

+5

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 17 Florida; No. 19 Arkansas; No. 20 Brigham Young; No. 22 Arizona State

Others receiving votes:

Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Recommended Stories