Oklahoma Class 3A football: How Heritage Hall & Lincoln Christian match up in state final

Here’s how Heritage Hall and Tulsa Lincoln Christian match up in the Class 3A football state title game.

More: Oklahoma Class 4A football: How Wagoner and Blanchard match up in state championship

No. 1 Heritage Hall (13-0) vs. No. 2 Lincoln Christian (13-0)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium, 100 N. University Drive, Edmond

Live streaming: Available via the NFHS Network, requires a subscription

Tickets: $11.50 via GoFan mobile ticketing app or $13 cash at the gate

More: The Oklahoman's Week 14 picks for every high school football game in the state

Heritage Hall’s Andy Bass (7) stands in the end zone after scoring during an Oklahoma high school semifinal football game between Heritage Hall and Marlow in Newcastle, Okla., on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Coaches

Heritage Hall: Brett Bogert (ninth season)

Lincoln Christian: Jerry Ricke (seventh season)

More: The Oklahoman's 2023 All-City high school girls cross country roster

How they got here

Heritage Hall: 55-13 against North Rock Creek, 49-0 against Berryhill, 31-29 against Marlow

Lincoln Christian: 56-6 against Bristow, 45-7 against Sulphur, 17-10 against Perkins-Tryon

All-time record: 3-3

Previous meeting: Lincoln Christian beat Heritage Hall 27-20 in the 2021 semifinals

More: Meet The Oklahoman's 2023 All-City high school girls cross country first team

State championship history

Heritage Hall: Eight state titles in nine appearances, last appearance in 2022, last title in 2022

Lincoln Christian: Two state titles in five appearances, last appearance in 2021, last title in 2019

More: Oklahoma Class C football: How Tipton & Ryan match up in state championship

Players to watch

Andy Bass, Sr., Heritage Hall: An OU preferred walk-on commit, he’ll likely play receiver or running back at the next level, but he’s a star quarterback for the Chargers. Bass has completed 150 of 226 passes (66.4%) for 3,029 yards with 34 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season. He has also run for 1,305 yards and 27 scores on 119 carries.

Sawyer Brooks, Sr., Lincoln Christian: A standout running back and linebacker, Brooks has 1,157 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns this season, along with 232 receiving yards and three scores. On defense, he has 75 tackles, including 16 for loss.

More: Where are Oklahoma high school athletes going to college? Here's the 2024 signing list

Keys to victory

Heritage Hall: After beating Tulsa Metro Christian 72-56 last year in the highest-scoring 11-man championship game in state history, Heritage Hall will try to have a better defensive performance this time around. But Lincoln Christian does have a lot of weapons, from senior quarterback Luke Milligan to players like senior running backs Sawyer Brooks and Moses Fullingim.

Lincoln Christian: Keeping Bass in check. The quarterback has been one of the most productive players in the state, and he attacks opponents both through the air and with his legs. Taming him will be crucial as the Bulldogs attempt to complete an undefeated season.

—Nick Sardis, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Class 3A football: Heritage Hall vs Lincoln Christian preview