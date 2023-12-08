Oklahoma Class 2A football: How Washington and Millwood match up in state championship

Here’s how Washington and Millwood match up in the Class 2A football state title game.

No. 1 Washington Warriors (14-0) vs. No. 2 Millwood Falcons (13-1)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium, 100 N. University Drive, Edmond

Live streaming: Available via the NFHS Network, requires a subscription

Tickets: $11.50 via GoFan mobile ticketing app or $13 cash at the gate

Coaches

Washington: Brad Beller (14th season)

Millwood: Darwin Franklin (11th season)

Millwood's Jaden Nickens is brought down by Crossings Christian's Luke Olson after a reception during the first round of the Class 2A playoffs in Oklahoma City.

How they got here

Washington: 55-7 against Lexington, 56-7 against Meeker, 47-14 against Vian, 35-34 against Jones

Millwood: 32-0 against Crossings Christian, 38-14 against Purcell, 34-7 against Idabel, 34-29 against Kiefer

All-time record: Millwood leads 4-2

Previous meeting: Washington beat Millwood 17-14 in last year’s state title game

State championship history

Washington: Two state titles in six appearances, last appearance in 2022, last title in 2022

Millwood: Seven state titles in 11 appearances, last appearance in 2022, last title in 2017

Washington's Major Cantrell (10) looks to throw a pass as Millwood's Iverson McElwee (2) defends in the first half of the 2022 Class 2A state football championship at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

Players to watch

Hudson Howard, Jr., Washington: The running back plays a big role for an offense that is averaging 46.9 points per game. In last week’s win over Jones, Howard ran for 179 yards and two scores on 26 carries.

Jaden Nickens, Jr., Millwood: A standout receiver and OU commit, Nickens returned a kickoff 77 yards for a score as time expired as Millwood beat Kiefer 34-29 to advance to the championship game. He also had two touchdown catches.

Keys to victory

Washington: Limiting big plays from Millwood’s impressive group of athletes, including Nickens, will be crucial for the Warriors. Washington had a horrific start to last week’s game against Jones as it fell behind 18-0 in the first quarter, and the Warriors will try to avoid that against Millwood.

Millwood: Slowing down Howard and senior quarterback Major Cantrell, who is committed to Iowa State as a preferred walk-on, will be a tough task for the Falcons, although they do have a strong defense that is likely capable of doing so. Last season’s title game was a defensive struggle, and this year could be similar.

—Nick Sardis, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How Washington and Millwood match up in Class 2A state championship