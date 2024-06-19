Oklahoma City Thunder fantasy basketball season recap

by Zak Hanshew, Rotoworld

At a glance:

Record: 57-25 (1st, West)

Offensive Rating: 118.3 (3rd)

Defensive Rating: 111.0 (4th)

Net Rating: 7.3 (2nd)

Pace: 100.8 (5th)

2024 NBA Draft Picks: 12

The Thunder have been far outside the title contender conversation for nearly a decade, but that changed in 2023-24. Oklahoma City went to the Western Conference Finals in the 2015-16 season and followed that up with four straight first-round exits and three straight missed playoffs.

The Thunder were 40-42 in 2022-23, but the team took a major leap forward in 2023-24, adding 15 wins and claiming the top seed in an ultra-competitive Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed that last season’s top-3 finish was hardly a fluke. Jalen Williams followed up his stellar rookie campaign with an even better Year 2 effort, and Chet Holmgren compiled a monster first season.

The future is bright for the up-and-coming Thunder, and fantasy managers have many reasons to be excited. How did the team’s players fare in fantasy hoops during the 2023-24 season, and how should managers approach them for the upcoming season and beyond? We’ve got you covered below!

Fantasy Standout: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SGA was second in per-game fantasy value and totals behind averages of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.3 triples while shooting 53.5% from the floor and 87.4% from the free-throw line. The rebounds, assists, steals and FG% were all career-highs. In addition to being one of only four players to average 30 points, SGA tied De’Aaron Fox for the league lead in steals per game, and Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in total steals.

SGA got Steph outta there pic.twitter.com/7zKOUtAJZZ — In The Lab (@InTheLabBrand) November 19, 2023

Health concerns made him a value play in 2022-23, and he showed his sustained durability in 2023-24 with 75 games played and 34.0 minutes per night. As an added bonus, his 2.2 turnovers were his lowest mark in four seasons.

SGA carried an ADP of 5.4 in 2023-24 fantasy drafts, and he should be a top-5 pick yet again. Fantasy managers should have no fear about selecting the budding superstar this early. He’s just entering his prime, and he should continue to post excellent numbers on both ends of the court for years to come.

Fantasy Revelation: Chet Holmgren

Holmgren was a first-rounder for a good stretch of the season, and he finished 25th in per-game value and 7th in totals. The big man averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 triples, and he would have been the Rookie of the Year in nearly any other season that didn’t include No. 1 sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Chet Holmgren made ‘Shaqtin’ a Fool’ for trying to hack Dereck Lively II lol

pic.twitter.com/PoEJJIgCV8 — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) May 23, 2024

Holmgren shot 53.0% from the field and 79.3% from the charity stripe. He logged 29.4 minutes per game and remarkably appeared in all 82 contests after missing the entirety of what would have been his first campaign in 2022-23.

Holmgren had some big games, including a 36/10/5/2/2 performance against Golden State on November 18 and a 35/14/1/2/3 line against Utah on March 20. The Gonzaga product had multiple blocks in eight games, and he swatted a career-best eight shots on December 16 at Denver.

His 47.8 ADP made him an incredible value, though that ADP should rise considerably in 2024-25 drafts. Selecting him in the second or third rounds of drafts wouldn’t be unreasonable considering his diverse and fantasy-friendly skillset.

Fantasy Disappointment: Josh Giddey

Giddey up? More like “hold your horses.” Giddey played so poorly in 2023-24 that he was a drop candidate by mid-season. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, and according to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, Giddey isn’t expected to receive an extension.

Salary Cap guru Keith Smith predicts no extension for Josh Giddey this summer: https://t.co/KRu0zzPG7U pic.twitter.com/X2zPIelXIO — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) June 17, 2024

Giddey took a big step forward in efficiency in Year 2 and improved his statistical output across the board. In Year 3, however, Giddey regressed significantly. The Australian guard averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 boards, 4.8 dimes, 0.6 steals and 1.0 triples. Giddey appeared in 80 games and logged just 25.2 minutes per tilt. The points, rebounds, assists and steals were career-lows, and he finished 153rd in per-game fantasy value despite a lofty 58.9 ADP.

Giddey logged just 12.5 minutes in the Western Conference semifinals and relinquished his starting role to Isaiah Joe in Games 5 and 6 of the series. Giddey needs the ball in his hands to be most effective, and his skillset feels redundant on a team that already boasts SGA, Holmgren and Jalen Williams. A 6’8, 22-year-old point guard should be attractive in trade scenarios, so don’t be surprised if Giddey is playing for a different team by some point next season.

Fantasy Recaps/Look-Aheads

Jalen Williams: After a phenomenal rookie campaign, JDub took the next forward in 2023-24 with an even better performance. The second-year man out of Santa Clara averaged 19.1 points, 4.0 boards, 4.5 dimes, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.5 triples. Williams shot efficiently with 54.0/81.4/42.7 splits, and he committed only 1.7 turnovers. Aside from the rebounds and steals, Williams’ numbers and shooting percentages were up across the board.

He finished 30th in per-game and 37th in totals, offering tremendous value to managers thanks to his 65.7 ADP. We haven’t yet seen Williams’ best basketball, and the third-year man deserves a look in the middle rounds of 2024-25 fantasy drafts as he continues to ascend.

Lu Dort: Dort appeared in 79 games, though he logged just 28.4 minutes per game, his fewest minutes since his rookie campaign. Dort’s production took a hit across the board, and he averaged 10.9 points, 3.6 boards, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.0 triples. Dort shot career-bests from the field (43.8%) and from beyond the arc (39.4%) while hitting 82.6% from the charity stripe.

Most 3PM by Thunder players this year:



Lu Dort - 156 3PM (39.4% 3P)

Isaiah Joe - 147 (41.6%)

Chet Holmgren - 129 (37.0%)

Jalen Williams - 103 (42.7%)

Cason Wallace - 98 (41.9%)



Elite Shooters. pic.twitter.com/Q234OGlquY — Thunder Muse (@ThunderMuse_) June 3, 2024

Dort finished outside the top-125 in per-game fantasy value, though he was a top-80 player in totals. He’s a phenomenal real-life defender known for putting opponents in the “Dorture Chamber,” though that on-the-court defense hasn’t translated exceptionally to the realm of fantasy hoops. Dort is best suited as a 3-and-D specialist in deeper leagues who should see plenty of minutes and be available for most of the season.

Cason Wallace: Wallace was one of only two rookies to appear in all 82 games, joining teammate Chet Holmgren on that short list. Wallace played a meaningful rotational role in his inaugural campaign, logging 20.6 minutes per tilt and posting averages of 6.8 points, 2.3 boards, 1.5 dimes, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.2 triples. Wallace shot 49.1/78.4/41.9 splits and finished just inside the top 200 in per-game fantasy value. The highlight of his rookie season came on March 10 when he scored 22 points and hit four three-pointers against the Grizzlies. He’s not yet worth a look in 12-team leagues, but he’s worth monitoring to see how his minutes shake out to open up the 2024-25 campaign.

Isaiah Joe: Joe has made a name for himself as a sharpshooter, and he put his long-range shooting skills on display in his second season with OKC. Izzy Joe averaged 8.2 points, 2.3 boards and 1.9 triples, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 86.5% from the charity stripe. Though most notable for his long-range accuracy, Joe showed off his athleticism as well.

ISAIAH JOE POSTER OMG pic.twitter.com/Ur5ZFkOdtF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2024

His best game of the season came on November 16 when he scored 23 points and drained seven three-pointers at Golden State. He averaged 19.8 minutes in the Western Conference semifinals and started Games 5 and 6 in place of Josh Giddey. If Giddey is traded before the start of the 2024-25 campaign, Joe could earn a full-time starting gig which would make him worth a late-round flyer.

Gordon Hayward: Hayward provided limited production across 24.4 minutes and posted the worst statistical season since his rookie campaign back in 2010-11. Availability has been a major concern in recent seasons, and the veteran could sign the final contract of his career in free agency this summer. It’s unknown where he’ll play in 2024-25, but regardless of landing spot, he’ll be a late-round flyer at best in fantasy drafts.

Restricted Free Agents: Keyontae Johnson, Olivier Sarr, TyTy Washington

Unrestricted Free Agents: Bismack Biyombo, Mike Muscala, Gordon Hayward

Club Option: Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Lindy Waters III