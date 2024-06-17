Oklahoma City Spark signing tracker: OU softball stars Jayda Coleman, Rylie Boone join OKC

Softball season is back for the Oklahoma City Spark.

The professional softball team will begin its 2024 season with the Scenic City Tournament in Chattanooga, Tennessee, from June 19-22. And it'll have some new faces on its roster.

Here's a complete list of OKC's 2024 signings. This article will be updated:

Oklahoma City Spark signings

Jayda Coleman, OF, Oklahoma

OKC announced the signing of Coleman on June 17. She shined as an outfielder with OU, winning four national championships in four seasons. Coleman racked up 185 RBIs, a program-record 283 runs and 47 homers with a .415 batting average throughout her college career. She also registered a .983 fielding percentage with just five errors. Coleman is a four-time American.

Rylie Boone, OF, Oklahoma

OKC announced the signing of Boone on June 17. The former Owasso High standout is a decorated outfielder who won four national championships with OU in five seasons. Boone recorded 80 RBIs, 159 runs and six homers on .407 hitting throughout her college career. She also posted a fielding percentage of .973 with only six errors. Boone made the All-Big 12 second team this past season.

Kinzie Hansen, C, Oklahoma

OKC announced the signing of Hansen on June 14. The standout catcher spent five seasons with OU, winning four national championships and earning three All-American selections along the way. Hansen racked up 219 RBIs, 171 runs and 60 home runs throughout her college career with a .390 batting average. She was also named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this season.

Rachel Becker, IF, Purdue/Oklahoma State

OKC announced the signing of Becker on May 23. She spent four seasons with Purdue and finished with a graduate year at OSU in 2023. Becker is a two-time All-American who recorded 84 RBIs, 212 runs and 12 home runs with a .406 batting average throughout her college career. She also earned an All-Big 12 first team selection in 2023 and helped OSU reach the Women's College World Series.

Amber Fiser, P, Minnesota

OKC announced the signing of Fiser on April 10. She spent five seasons with Minnesota (2017-21) and earned an All-American first team selection in 2019, which is the same season she led the team to its first-ever Women's College World Series appearance. Fisher boasted a 1.69 ERA with 953 strikeouts in 859 1/3 innings pitched throughout her college career. She got hired as an assistant pitching coach for North Florida last summer.

Dejah Mulipola, C, Arizona

OKC announced the signing of Mulipola on Feb. 22. She spent five seasons at Arizona (2017-21) and earned two All-American selections along the way. Mulipola registered 212 RBIs, 202 runs and 71 home runs with a .339 batting average throughout her college career. She then won an Athletes Unlimited Softball championship in 2022.

2024 Oklahoma City Spark roster

Jocelyn Alo, Utility

Rylee Bayless, Utility

Rachel Becker, Infielder

Rylie Boone, Outfielder

Jayda Coleman, Outfielder

Amber Fiser, Pitcher

Donnie Gobourne, Pitcher

Kinzie Hansen, Catcher

Haley Lee, Utility

Fa Leilua, First baseman/Outfielder

Chloe Malau'ulu, Outfielder

Michelle Moultrie, Outfielder

Dejah Mulipola, Catcher

Keilani Ricketts, Pitcher

Keely Rochard, Pitcher

Alex Storako, Pitcher

Sydney Sherrill, Infielder

Yvonne Whaley, Middle infielder

