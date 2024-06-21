Oklahoma City selected to host 2028 Olympic canoe slalom, softball

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City has officially been selected to host the canoe slalom and softball events for the 2028 Olympic Games.

While Los Angeles will be the official host of the 2028 Olympics, southern California does not have a canoe slalom venue, and the largest softball venue in the region seats fewer than 2,000 people.

Rather than constructing temporary venues in southern California for the two events, LA28 assigned the events to Oklahoma City, citing the city’s world-class venues built to international competition standards.

