Oklahoma City plays Dallas, aims for 5th straight home win

Dallas Mavericks (50-31, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (56-25, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Dallas trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Thunder have gone 35-16 against Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City is third in the NBA averaging 119.9 points and is shooting 49.8% from the field.

The Mavericks are 31-20 in Western Conference play. Dallas scores 118.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Thunder score 119.9 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 115.4 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Thunder give up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 126-119 on March 15, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 31 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Williams is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mavericks. Daniel Gafford is averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 115.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Mavericks: Greg Brown III: out (personal), Kyrie Irving: out (hamstring), Luka Doncic: out (ankle), Dereck Lively II: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.