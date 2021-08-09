Oklahoma City Garage Door Repair Service Discusses Why Garage Door Maintenance is So Important

Oklahoma City, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garage Door Solutions Inc. is a reputable Edmund, Oklahoma-based Garage Door Services Provider that likes to make its customers aware of how to best care for their important garage doors. A good example of this is that the Visionary behind Garage Door Solutions Inc. & the CEO of Marketing, Jeff Gabelsberg, recently discussed why garage door maintenance is so important. He said, “One of the most important aspects of keeping a garage door operating properly and having it last a long time is getting it periodically inspected and having preventative maintenance done to it at the same time. Unfortunately, this is the most neglected area as far as garage door service is concerned. There are just so many reasons why annual garage door maintenance needs to be done and I would like to talk about that a little bit more.”

Gabelsberg went on to say that by far the biggest reason for getting garage door maintenance regularly done has to do with safety. This is because a garage door is one of the biggest moving objects in a home and that also makes it one of the most dangerous. He stated that fortunately, garage doors have several safety features built into them. The most important of which is the safety sensors located near the bottom sides of a garage door. These will stop the garage door from moving if a person or object breaks the beam of light that travels between them. Something that is of paramount importance for families with toddlers and small children. The proper operation of these safety sensors is one of the first things a tech will check during any home garage door inspection and maintenance appointment.

The company CEO added that garage door inspections and maintenance can also help home and business owners save money. He says this is because many times during garage door inspections their techs will also catch small problems and repair them before they become much bigger and more expensive repairs down the road. Maintenance services also keep a garage door operating efficiently and will help greatly extend its useful life. Some of the maintenance steps that they take that help accomplish these things include adjusting cables & springs, taking the time to lubricate moving parts, and tightening the various hardware items found on garage doors such as tracks and hinges.

Gabelsberg pointed out that in addition to garage door inspections and maintenance, they also provide all types of commercial and residential garage door repairs and installations. This includes the installation of modern quiet garage door openers, track & roller repairs, garage door spring replacement, and emergency garage door repair service. They also have established a reputation for being a company that gets to its customers on the same day that they call on most occasions.

Garage Door Solutions Inc. is also one of the highest-rated garage door services in the State of Oklahoma. On their Google Maps Business Listing alone, customers have left over 150 reviews and when these reviews are averaged together the company is rated a perfect 5 out of a possible 5-stars. Here are some examples of the glowing reviews that have been left on the company’s GMB Listing. Ricky Breneman stated, “Two thumbs up!! From the initial call to the quick service being done - their updates were on time and detailed. Alan in the office is very responsive and very helpful. We will definitely use these folks as long as they are in business! Thank you, Garage Door Solutions Inc.!”

Gabelsberg mentioned that their 8-year-old garage door company has a lot more going for it than just being a 5-star Google guaranteed company. This includes being fully insured, 100% COVID-compliant, and the fact that they firmly stand behind all of the garage door services that they provide. They even offer generous discounts to veterans, teachers, first responders, and senior citizens. The Oklahoma areas that Garage Door Solutions Inc. serves include Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman, Yukon, Bethany, Piedmont, Nichols Hills, Midwest City, Del City, Broken Arrow, Mustang, and many other Central Oklahoma locations. Those in these areas that are interested in scheduling garage door maintenance can contact the company by phone, email, or by filling out and sending in the form that’s found on its website.

